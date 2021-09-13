Registration by the seller. - page 5
I wonder if the seller's account has been checked by the moderators for 4 weeks and the withdrawal is limited. Is it normal? Is there any point in waiting and keep your project? Although the motivation is already gone)
What's the use of these sales if you have a one-month limit of 0.01$ for withdrawal?
So you don't have any earnings.
If something is bought from you, the funds from the sale are transferred to your account, but they will be frozen for seven days. At the end of this period, if these funds have not been withdrawn by the payment system, they become available for withdrawal:
I'm aware of the freeze, but it's a little different:
I have the same thing, I don't know what to do.
They have already removed the blocking after a month, they probably forgot or had no time. And only after I wrote a letter to service-desk with the subject "Withdrawal problems" and attached a screenshot of the error with the restriction on withdrawal. Before that, I wrote 2 times with the subject "Financial operations are limited" - did not help.) I understand this is the standard check for all sellers if the amount of sales over $ 1000. But then again, it depends on your luck. A friend the other day was also so he was taken on the second day, and he did not even write anything in the service desk.