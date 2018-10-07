Product reviews have disappeared(resolved) - page 5

By the way, another thing I noticed

when you change the price to a higher one the product goes down

try changing the price to a lower one, maybe that will move the product down )

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

A little more and you'll be naming a utility. And don't understand that everyone has different monitors, with different screens and resolutions, and the number of pages is different.

There are no customers here and why ask when no one knows the answer.

this is a forum, let me argue )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Apparently individual settings (but that's my paranoia ))

my utility purchases are driving it up.

but sometimes purchases are cut off, even downloads stop,

even though the product is on the front page of the site and in the terminal.

Yes, it happens, the product becomes too familiar, that's all. I have had my Expert Advisor on the first page several times and I know it. But something is obviously wrong with the rating of the utility in this case.

 

The topic is different.

There's also a dissertation missing here. :)

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

Why count pages? It's enough to go to my profile.And what do customers have to do with it? I'm trying to get someone from the administration or maybe someone who knows what the problem is and apparently your opinion is exactly what I don't need, so move on.

 
It's understandable that all the salespeople pretend to understand nothing and keep repeating the same thing for pages on end.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

however, it is at the top in the terminal and at the top in the market.

yes, only mt5 has categorization.

In 4Q the home page is just a popular everything. 4Q is more honest.

Vladislav Andruschenko:

That's why everyone is trying to put their utilities into Expert Advisors!

This is where the dog is buried....

Sad...

In general, at least for 4k this hypothesis is rejected, there utilities are not deprived.

 
TheXpert:

Yes, only MT5 has categorisation.

In 4, the home page is just a popular everything. 4 is more honest


screenshot from 4.

MT4

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

screenshot from a four


I meant the home page.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

screenshot from a four

something does not match with my terminal and my website )

no, i'm not. my terminal does the same thing. i wonder if it's the cache or if the top in 4 really counts differently?
