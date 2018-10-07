Product reviews have disappeared(resolved)
Where did they go?
The reviews have been returned. We apologise.
And the top will be recalculated
There are no products in the Hidden tab. The All tab shows all of them. But when you go to another page, you get a 404
Is there supposed to be something in the Hidden tab?
The All tab shows everything.
When you go to which page do you get a 404?
I thought that the Hidden tab should contain products that are hidden from the display. They are there, but are not displayed there.
If there are several pages in the tab All, then when I go to any page but the first, I get a 404
Fix
Yeah, also thought there would be products hidden in the storefront.
Thanks!
yes it's all gone )
Already wanted to shout: "Ushev, all gone! )
The messages are still glitchy.
all read, but when a new one arrives, 3-4 unread ones pop up again, supposedly
