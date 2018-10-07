Product reviews have disappeared(resolved) - page 3
I didn't shove anything into the arbitration section, did I?
the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing? ) there's a tixnapper in the arbitration section, what does it have to do with this? And there are plenty of authors who shove products wherever
Maybe it was a mistake. I haven't changed the sections since I published the product. Fixed it.But I will ask you to keep an eye on your Slack. And don't be so adamant about the work of other programmers.
No time for pleasantries
if for indicators, the free one had up to 2,000 downloads per month.
As far as I understand, many things (probably the majority) are downloaded through the terminal.
for example, utilities are very offended.
If you go by the number, indicators ~4800 EAs ~3800 utilities ~1700, i.e. comparable.
BUT. the marketplace on the home page is:
top indicators
top Expert Advisors
top free products
and new
it turns out the paid utility has practically ZERO chances to make it to the top in the Market. flickering in the new ones for a few hours at the current level of adding products is such a consolation.
there is a rotation in the market
and even long time not downloaded utilities occasionally (once a year) appear in the top of market and therefore in the top of the terminal.
My utility hangs in the top and sinks to 5-15 pages, and then slowly creeps out
no downloads, but it's still there.
and sinks when there are downloads and purchases.
"Well, it's not clear")
the marketplace rotates
there is no rotation) popular page does not rotate, it just shows popular, 30 days window. believe me, i've been watching for quite a long time.
Rotation is contextual recommendations after downloads in the market and related services, raising the dead, etc.
Good for you, but mine is not going anywhere, and there are sales, and it's like a nailed down. Only 14 sales (4 this month) and she's on page 28 out of 36 and is not going to leave her place :)
are we talking about the same marketplace? )
The products are definitely being shuffled around.
the more frequently downloaded the closer to the first place this is for free
for the paid ones: if they have bought them, the place is moved closer to the first one
And sometimes things that can't be called popular come up to the top
For example, is on 2-3 places in the utilities
there's definitely a reshuffle.
we seem to have different concepts of rotation. the same products can be at the top with slight variations.
they change, but not because of shuffling, but because of the statistics, which bounce around. this is not rotation.