Error 404 Page not found

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Hello

I get error when go to discussion in job.  pls fix it.

Thanks

 
tuoitrecuoi:

Hello

I get error when go to discussion in job.  pls fix it.

Thanks

Such errors have to be reported to ServiceDesk.
 
angevoyageur:
Such errors have to be reported to ServiceDesk.
yes, i did before 1 day. but no answer from service desk.
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