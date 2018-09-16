How do I create a function to process each millisecond? - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You should be able to distinguish the individual flapping of a fly's wing.... flashing of electric light bulbs powered by 220V 50Hz .... lots of things... and through the scanning line of an analogue kinescope tv you also see a blinking screen and not a complete picture...
put yourself a 25Hz LED and watch - you'll see the blinking... what's out there, get yourself some 50Hz LED lighting ))
analogue tubes/kinescopes don't have time to turn off
put yourself a 25 Hz LED and watch - you'll see the blinking... what's the point - make your own lighting at 50Hz with LEDs ))
analogue tubes/kinescopes don't have time to turn off
I will not install anything and do not advise you, read the Internet, or look at clear and simple examples:
I'm not going to put anything up for myself and I don't advise you to, read the internet, or look at this, it's clear and illustrative:
how do you explain de-interlace?
how is it possible to create 50 half-frames, and it's impossible to create one whole frame? (all half-frames are different)
I guess I'm breaking someone's business plan to sell HDTVs, aren't I? Yes? What other reason could there be to so vehemently resist the obvious?
These are potential customers of no-holds-barred marketing chips.
They're potential customers of a no-holds-barred marketing gimmick.
It's the other way around, the man fell for the "trick", bought himself a TV without interlacing, and is now proving to everyone that 25 full frames is cooler than 50 half-frames
On the contrary, the man fell for the "trick", bought a TV without interlacing, and now he proves to everyone that 25 full frames are cooler than 50 half-frames
I don't need to prove it, I sometimes watch video too and 24 frames is enough.
I don't need to prove it, I watch videos sometimes too, and 24 frames is enough.
Yeah, people here have also seen that on trackers most movies are 25-30 frames and now they tell everyone that movies are shot at 25 frames and that's enough for everyone.
Yeah, people here have also seen that most movies on trackers are 25-30 frames, and now they tell everyone that movies are shot at 25 frames, and that's enough for everyone.
I remember a story more than 20 years ago, when they started importing foreign equipment in large quantities.
I had an Odyssey 80W amplifier and an Amphiton 150, and the sound was absolutely fantastic.
My upstairs neighbour had the same loudspeaker, but an amp from Bark, and there was no difference in sound quality.
Later he sold his speakers and bought some imported loudspeakers, more precisely 5 times over, with a frequency rating of 16-25000, hence the price.
He called me to him almost immediately after installation, they say listen to how much better they sound, and what sound at these frequencies! Anyway, I listened and heard nothing new from the last ones. I told him he was a dick, and nothing personal.)
I would like to remind: the question was originally posed - "does it make sense to increase OnTimer() frequency above 40 milliseconds, if the perception rate of human image change is 24 frames per second?
Then, an argument ensued where the 24-frame perception limit was questioned.
To this day, the argument goes on because it remains uncertain whether a person can see more frames per second.
Frames, not pixels.
If a person can consciously perceive only 24 frames, additional frames will be seen as noise because they will cut into the original 24 frames and break their fluidity. Or, they will simply not notice them.
If a person can consciously perceive more than 24 frames, where is the limit of perception?
We can write a simple script and settle the argument.