24 is enough and the whole world lives by it. All cinema, all television is 24, 25 or 30 frames per second. Once again: don't confuse video frame rate and monitor refresh rate.
And just because someone shoots 60 fps on a camera, it doesn't mean that the world is getting those 60 fps.
Have you seen YouTube at all? Is there something wrong with the video? There are all videos at 25 or 30 f / s. Show at least one video on youtube with 60 f / s.
You're confused.)
The whole world is watching 50-60 fps videos which are created from 50-60 fps.
Why do you think sports channels are interlaced?
you're the one who's confused).
What about YouTube?
And then there's television broadcasting standards: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Стандарты_телевизионного_вещания. Even the digital MP@ML Standard has progressive scanning at 24, 25, 30 - that's the frequency at which the video frames go.
But now you're going to cling to the fact that "interlaced fields" is 50, 60. Yes? Shall I explain what it is and why, or will you get it?
What about YouTube?
And here's more - broadcasting standards: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Стандарты_телевизионного_вещания
youtube has had 50-60 frames for a long time now, it's a data volume and computer speed issue.
About your link - the refresh rate of half-frames is 50-60 Hz, again -these half-frames are different, they don't belong to the same frame.
These half-frames are refreshed 50-60 times per second, because 25-30 is not enough.
It is incorrect to talk about 25-30 full frames.
What about YouTube?
Half-frames are so called because they consist of parts of two frames and are not independent frames.
Maybe there is a youtube 60 fps, but I can not find something, because all perfectly enough to 24-30. At least one video give me a link.
Half-frames are so called because they consist of parts of two frames and are not independent frames.
Maybe there are 60 fps on YouTube, but I can't find anything, because everyone is happy with 24-30. At least give me a link to one video.
In television (interlaced), half-frames are made up of two different frames.
And these half-frames go at 50-60Hz.
And interlaced scanning is still used, even though it's the 21st century, and the resolution of screens >= 1080.
Because 25-30 is not enough, and it is still expensive to provide a stream of 50-60 full frames.
The same thing about YouTube - it's a home video, people don't yet have the mass capacity to shoot/store/view such volumes.
Well, half-frames, that's what you get - 50-60 monitor refresh rate and 25-30 video frame rate.
The refresh rate is a function of the monitor.
Same thing about youtube - it's a home video.
I have 60fps on my channel.)
not even so -- out of 17 videos on my channel, 14 are 60fps, 2 are phone shots, one is a timelapse.
these days even mobile phones can shoot 1080p60. these days even normal cameras, not to mention action cams, can do that a long time ago.
UPD timelapse in general 2160p60 ))