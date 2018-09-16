How do I create a function to process each millisecond? - page 13

Dmitry Fedoseev:

24 is enough and the whole world lives by it. All cinema, all television is 24, 25 or 30 frames per second. Once again: don't confuse video frame rate and monitor refresh rate.

And just because someone shoots 60 fps on a camera, it doesn't mean that the world is getting those 60 fps.

Have you seen YouTube at all? Is there something wrong with the video? There are all videos at 25 or 30 f / s. Show at least one video on youtube with 60 f / s.

You're confused.)

The whole world is watching 50-60 fps videos which are created from 50-60 fps.

Why do you think sports channels are interlaced?

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

you're the one who's confused).

The whole world is watching 50-60 half-frames per second, which are created from 50-60 frames per second.

Why do you think sports channels go interlaced?

What about YouTube?

And then there's television broadcasting standards: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Стандарты_телевизионного_вещания. Even the digital MP@ML Standard has progressive scanning at 24, 25, 30 - that's the frequency at which the video frames go.

But now you're going to cling to the fact that "interlaced fields" is 50, 60. Yes? Shall I explain what it is and why, or will you get it?

Dmitry Fedoseev:

What about YouTube?

And here's more - broadcasting standards: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Стандарты_телевизионного_вещания

youtube has had 50-60 frames for a long time now, it's a data volume and computer speed issue.

About your link - the refresh rate of half-frames is 50-60 Hz, again -these half-frames are different, they don't belong to the same frame.
These half-frames are refreshed 50-60 times per second, because 25-30 is not enough.
It is incorrect to talk about 25-30 full frames.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

What about YouTube?

Taras Slobodyanik:

youtube has had 50-60 frames for a long time, it's a problem of data volume and computer speed.

About your link - the refresh rate half-frame 50-60 Hz, again -these half-frames are different, not belonging to one frame.
The refresh rate is 50-60 times per second, because 25-30 is not enough.
It is incorrect to talk about 25-30 full frames.

Half-frames are so called because they consist of parts of two frames and are not independent frames.

Maybe there is a youtube 60 fps, but I can not find something, because all perfectly enough to 24-30. At least one video give me a link.

 
TheXpert:

Dmitry Fedoseev:

Half-frames are so called because they consist of parts of two frames and are not independent frames.

Maybe there are 60 fps on YouTube, but I can't find anything, because everyone is happy with 24-30. At least give me a link to one video.

In television (interlaced), half-frames are made up of two different frames.
And these half-frames go at 50-60Hz.

And interlaced scanning is still used, even though it's the 21st century, and the resolution of screens >= 1080.
Because 25-30 is not enough, and it is still expensive to provide a stream of 50-60 full frames.

The same thing about YouTube - it's a home video, people don't yet have the mass capacity to shoot/store/view such volumes.

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

In television (interlaced), half-frames consist of two different frames.
And these half-frames go at 50-60 Hz.

And interlaced scanning is still used, even though it is the 21st century, and the resolution of screens >= 1080.
Because 25-30 is not enough, and to provide a stream of 50-60 full frames is still expensive.

The same goes for YouTube - it's a home video, people don't yet have the mass capacity to shoot/store/view such volumes.

Well, half-frames, that's what you get - 50-60 monitor refresh rate and 25-30 video frame rate.

The refresh rate is a function of the monitor.

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

Same thing about youtube - it's a home video.

I have 60fps on my channel.)

not even so -- out of 17 videos on my channel, 14 are 60fps, 2 are phone shots, one is a timelapse.

these days even mobile phones can shoot 1080p60. these days even normal cameras, not to mention action cams, can do that a long time ago.

UPD timelapse in general 2160p60 ))

