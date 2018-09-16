How do I create a function to process each millisecond? - page 14
It turns out that even 20 fps is enough for normal motion in video, but they started to use more - 24 fps, because of some sound synchronisation issues. But there is still the problem of flicker.
At one time, mechanical cinema projectors flicker problem solved by increasing the number of blades "obturator" and during the display of one frame, there was a flicker of 2-3 times.
Here is an article about the construction of ancient cinema cameras (with "progressive" scanning) - http://pws49.mypage.ru/modernizaciya_kinoproektora_luch_2_s8_1.html
And if I can eat three watermelons at a time, should I always consume three watermelons at a time? We are talking about a sufficient frame rate.
You can choose not to eat watermelons at all, that would also be sufficient.
-----
Do you get a lot of aesthetic pleasure from watching this video in 480/30?
You don't get it, "enough" is a subjective concept, some people don't need 3 watermelons, others are very sufficient without them.
Wrote above, the standard, was adopted purely and for the technical limitations of those times, and consistently and for economic reasoning, and as a minimum for quality.
It does not process anything in such a time, there is a time of passage through the visual channel, there is a time of increased brain activity, there is a degree of brain concentration, and all these are peak, essentially one-time values, and in 99.9999% of the time the eye perceives 24 frames per second
and it is the peripheral vision that is responsible for the "degree of comfort" of the perceived image and provides no information
SZS: 77 frames per second... with such vision you should be able to distinguish individual flaps of a fly's wing.... the flickering of electric light bulbs powered by 220V 50Hz .... lots of things... and even with an analogue kinescope TV you see a blinking screen and not the whole picture...
If you put it that way, it's like there's a tribe in Africa (or there was), they can't watch movies at all, they don't get the coloured spots on the wall into a picture.
This is an objective case in point. At 16 frames per second there is an impression of unnaturalness of movements, and at 24 everything is all right.