Maximum length of a symbol name on FOREX
If you can, an example of the name.
there's one like that.
there's one like this.
If you can, write it down (you can't see it well)
If you can, write it down (it's not easy to see)
.AUDCHFnosp
I.e. are there any instruments that start with "."?
Do all instruments have 6 letters in the symbol name (e.g. EURUSD)?
Each currency has a three-digit code, where the first two letters stand for the country and the last third letter stands for the currency itself (dollar - D, franc - F, pound - P).
This three-digit sequence of currencies is regulated by a special standard, ISO 4217. The International Organisation for Standardisation in 1978 recommended that all countries use three-letter and three-digit currency codes.
Thank you.
But I know practically nothing about FOREX, but I am writing a plug-in for FORTS and FOREX,
I need to know exactly:
1. Does the pair always consist of (include) 6 characters?
2. How many characters can be in front of a pair designation? And which ones?
there may be an ecn prefix to the 6 symbols of a pair.
Go to the different Alpari demos and you will see EURUSD_i symbol
Dot and now ecn
Can I have more prefixes?
string GetForexName(const string a_str) { //??????? Из любого названия пары функция должна возвращать ТОЛЬКО саму пару (н-р EURUSD) return(""); }
I have a 6 symbol set up
it seems to be at the discretion of the brokerage company
I have 10 pairs prescribed for each one with different stop conditions, indicator, etc. values, i.e. user can set their own symbol names in the symbol line in the properties and save the set to work
Thanks, but I only need to get the "bare" name of the pair (6 characters).
Maybe someone has a ready-made solution?
It's just not clear how to analyse a symbol if it can have anything in front of the pair itself :(
