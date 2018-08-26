Maximum length of a symbol name on FOREX - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Your option will not work because you can run the same EA on the same symbol
Run the script above on different charts of the same symbol.
Run the script above on different chars of the same character.
Understood, but why take the path when there is a ChatrID ?
I see, but why take a path when there is a ChatrID ?
So that we can run another EA on this chart instead of the previous one.
So that we can run another EA on this chart instead of the previous one.
If we have removed the EA ourselves, the magician is no longer needed
If we have removed the EA ourselves, the magician is no longer needed
If the advisor analyses the trading history, then it is needed.
If the advisor analyses the trading history, you need one.
Ah, yes FOREX
Ah, yes, the FOREX.
It does not depend on the type of market.
For example, if an EA takes a heavy loss, we do not trade for 24 hours. This is not uncommon.
It does not depend on the type of market.
For example, if an EA has taken a heavy loss, we don't trade for 24 hours. It's not uncommon.
It depends.
For FOREX, one symbol - one position and it does not matter which Expert Advisor opened and closed the position.
For FOREX, I did as you said (it is impossible to have additional magic signs for an EA) and for FOREX I did it as follows
Removed global variables from the terminal
Added
For FORTS, two low-order bytes allow (65535) to be assigned to each new order; the search for the order is quick and easy and
everything is clear. If we had a variable Magic 16 bytes (instead of 8), we would have no problems at all.
On FORTS, when an order is sent, the magik is not required, hence it is a pereomain of the platform itself.
So why not make it 16 bytes?
It depends.
On FOREX, one symbol - one position and it does not matter which Expert Advisor opened - closed the position.
For FOREX, I did as you said (it is impossible to have additional magic symbols for an EA), and for FORTS I did it in my own way.
I'm afraid to disagree with you on FOREX. In position history analysis, positions do not matter. The analysis is done on orders/transactions. And there it is possible to calculate the individual contribution of each EA to the overall result.
I am afraid to disagree with you on the subject of FORTS. Positions do not matter when analysing history. The analysis is based on orders/transactions. And there it is possible to calculate the individual contribution of each EA to the overall result.
I've never needed to find out which Expert Advisor traded how much.
Each EA has its own percentage of risk and profit - this is what interests me.
It's you Forex traders who are always concerned with some magic calculations.
99% are looking for the "Grail", which does NOT exist, and 1% are very newbies, who look into the mouths of experienced loss-mongers.