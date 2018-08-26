Maximum length of a symbol name on FOREX - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If there is a position, all data can be retrieved when the chart is closed, and pending orders on this symbol can simply be 'nailed down'.
What to get it for? The serious disadvantage of your variant is exactly the binding to the chart handle.
No one has thought of a better one (for opening several EAs on one and the same symbol).
It is possible to detach from the handle, but in this case, we have to connect it to something else. For example, to the input parameters of the EA + path to it. However, this solution has its own disadvantage, too.
On Roboforex AUDNZD works
So what if the EA is cut off by closing the chart at a time when there are its positions/orders?
Not quite sure why something like this didn't work for Forex
Because it is not clear what to place first
For EURUSD the base is EUR and forAUDNZD the base is NZD
There is a way to store the magik in a TERMINAL global variable, then nothing is lost at all
I'll write it now.
There is a way to store the magik in a TERMINAL global variable, then nothing is lost at all
I'll write it down.
When it crashes, it is killed.
Because it is not clear what to put first
For EURUSD the base is EUR and forAUDNZD the base is NZD
Always
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Maximum length of a symbol name on FOREX
fxsaber, 2018.08.25 14:12
You are making up a bicycle called "not a universal hash function". Here is a simple variant, with the same functionality as yours
It's always like this.
You're making up a bicycle called "not a universal hash function". Here's a simple variant, with the same functionality as yours
The last two bytes are reserved for additional magicians on this chart
But I forgot about CRC that it is in MQL :) thanks
Then there won't be any problem at all.
fxsaber: thanks
When it crashes, it is killed.
That's whyglobal terminalvariables are created, so they don't get 'killed'
It's always like this.
You're making up a bicycle called "not a universal hash function". Here is a simple variant, with the same functionality as yours
Your variant will not work, because you can run the same EA on the same symbol