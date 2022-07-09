Machine learning for robots - page 9
I made an experiment to train the Expert Advisor on USD-Frank and tried to compare its tests on other pairs containing basic or quoted currency.
The settings in all tests were identical and this is what came out:
USDCHF
USDCAD
USDJPY
GBPCHF
CADCHF
AUDCHF
EURCHF
The result shows that both currencies introduce their own patterns in the pair and the neuronet finds them.
I do not understand why the trend is not confirmed only on the euro-franc.
If you want to run the test, I can send you the Expert Advisor.
Well, the test please on EURGBP, and AUDNZD - these are almost analogues of EURCHF
EURGBP
AUDNZD
Thanks! )))
And for which period (__ to __) and on which timeframe, if it is not a secret, was the result obtained?
Interesting to see GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY. Somehow it seems to me that one of these pairs would be better.
Is this EA trend-following or flat?
I want to disappoint you, in compiled form you won't be allowed here. Yes, there is no such ban in the forum rules, but the thread will be taken down. I recently had a similar experiment taken down in the English part. Check my personal account and I'll post recommendations on where to do it.
In English-speaking forum some fairly harmless things are torn down that are easily discussed in Russian. The nuts are tightened tighter there than here. And this is a fact noticed by many.
2008-2018 H4 MetaQuotes-Demo
Results of the total test run of the currency pairs usdchf and eurusd for one working week from 24.09 to 28.09 (with spread 10 and current spread).
usdchf h4 h1 m5
10 69 -1336 70 -1414 70 -14
text 70 -2349 71 -2428 72 -2536
eurusd h4 h1 m5
10 145 -572 146 -647 150 -870
text 142 -1680 145 -1672 147 -1822
The only consolation is that the number of trades is quite sufficient, roughly comparable to the number of working trends. But the processing of the trends themselves is completely beside the point!
Perhaps you have not run the tests on MetaQuotes-Demo, but, in addition, have used other timeframes.
I trained only on OHLC USDCHF H4 - it's an experiment for MetaQuotes-Demo because there is a large base, the quotes from other providers may be significantly different, and even GMT.
The problem of unification of learning, so the Expert Advisor would not be sensitive to differences in quotes and that it summarizes information from different timeframes, is another problem.
For this I experiment with formulas of defining training patterns and integral price bar characteristics.
Recently an interesting solution was suggested by one of the programmers in the English part of the forum, if you have any ideas in this direction, please let me know.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/281402/page4