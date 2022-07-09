Machine learning for robots - page 7
Why not? Just present)
It is possible to choose with a large number. The main thing is to have a higher expectation.
Teach me.
Very true.)
Ask Wizard, he used to manage neural network indicator smartly, from any indicator or history of deals he could make a neural network indicator, which then set buy/sell arrows on the chart.
Not a trick at all. I'm only surprised by the small number of trades to learn from TC. I don't understand it, for the life of me.
Well, this is the eternal problem in data preparation, whatever NS you create, you still have to prepare and filter data.
I've written many times that if you feed a NS with rubbish at the input, you'll get rubbish at the output, like in the joke: mechanic's instruments! - the answer is: 15!... what 15!... what about the instruments? .....
there was a very smart neural networker on this forum@Andrey Dik, somewhere in his posts he told the truth about NS: if you have a good mathematical model, you don't really need NS... so here's the problem, if you give NS a set of data in the form of trade open prices: 1.35 Bai, 1.40 Sell, 1.32 Bai... then we get the result of NS response on the forward one like in the anecdote ... what instruments????
Our opinions are diametrically opposed on this one. I've stopped reading his posts altogether. Not a stupid reader...
Here you go, I think I got it done...
There aren't many trades because I set them up manually, but you can try
it is for 5 min chart
I generated your EA, although the template has too few signals and that is probably why it is not very nice, but I'm not afraid of copyright claims, so I'm safely posting the source code together with the testing template:)
I generated your Expert Advisor, although the template has too few signals and that is probably why the EA is far from being perfect, but I'm not afraid of copyright claims and I'm also putting it in the source code together with the testing template:))
Yes, it's expected))
1) few deals
2) Possibly, the pattern itself is not standard and is not seen by the grid.
I explain, the rebound (where the arrow) is only the price of the pattern, but not the time of its appearance, that is not the pattern itself was formed earlier and the arrow is placed when the price reaches the price pattern
it is possible that the network cannot search for such structures due to its implementation
There should be more signals, that's for sure, but it's important that the input data is adequate for the task at hand.
I purely intuitively, from what you said about the maximum size of the pattern and seeing the pattern indicator, entered 6 stochastic values and 150 price bars into the training sequence.
Perhaps you, knowing the signs that define your level pattern, can suggest other features and / or formulas to calculate them, at the moment the EA uses these: