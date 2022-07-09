Machine learning for robots - page 10
Interesting to see GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY. Somehow it seems to me that one of these pairs would be better.
Is the EA trending or flat?
In this experiment, I have not divided by trend and flat, but in other experiments I've observed that it works in the same way as with volatility, time, news filters, etc.
But all this should be methodically tested and refined, for this reason I suggested a topic with templates that would clearly apply, edit, etc., although so far there are few willing to practical participation:)
You probably didn't run the tests on MetaQuotes-Demo and also used other timeframes.
I have only trained for OHLC USDCHF H4 - it's an experiment for MetaQuotes-Demo since it has a big base and the quotes from other providers may be very different.
The problem of unification of learning, so the Expert Advisor would not be sensitive to differences in quotes and that it summarizes information from different timeframes, is another problem.
For this I experiment with formulas of defining training patterns and integral price bar characteristics.
Recently an interesting solution was suggested by one of the programmers in the English part of the forum, if you have any ideas in this direction, suggest them.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/281402/page4
I have one direction - trend-following technologies and systems and automatic operation within the working day and working week on the most profitable currency pairs and timeframes.
Well, I read your offer recently with a willingness to participate in EA creation and didn't have time to prepare a reply before the message disappeared... :)
The thing is that manually generated EAs are very difficult to correct, firstly, they may contain megabytes of code and sometimes I have to use command line compiler, because the built-in optimization in the editor is slow, and secondly, there are arrays of constants and weighting factors that are difficult to logically comprehend.
That's why I had to generate a new, minimized EA with short learning period on GBPUSD M15, 3 bars pattern and model with decision trees, for example, to show you some logic.
Here are some tests of this EA for different instruments, timeframes and brokers.
GBPUSD M30 RoboForex
EURUSD M15 InstaForex
GBPUSD M15 Alpari
AUDUSD H1 MetaQuotes
But to solve the main task of MO - forecasting, we need more experiments with different initial data, models, training parameters and forward testing. Eventually we need to understand and learn to use the market memory or make sure there is no memory at all :)
I apologize for my deleted post - I thought nobody needed it, so I have removed it somewhere else.
What a mess you have made of your EA. And all this despite the fact that everything is much easier and more accessible.
You know the nature of price movement in Forex, and the closest patterns of this movement - rising and falling Trends of different lengths and Zigzags of larger or smaller volumes.
And you can easily coordinate your buys and sells with the beginning and the end of these objects, and make almost all of the resulting profit (minus losses from the spread and insufficient quality of the working program).
You have explained everything simply, but I will try to simplify it, without going into the nature of currency movements, models, trends and program development, because all that, IMHO, has been covered over and over again, and it can be thought about infinitely.
It is quite another matter to use machine learning to follow the market memory: just teach the robot to trade on the price history peaks and troughs.
Of course, the learning has to be quick and of high quality, and I may have to do it often, but all this can be solved by a simple automation, especially because I already have it.
The only thing left to do is to check in practice how much the trained robot can trade by inertia and how often it needs to be changed or retrained, and which parts of the history to take.
It's like going downhill and jumping off a ski jump, acceleration, jump and fly as long as you can, then back uphill again, which is even easier:)
Perhaps this is also a certain variant of achieving the desired effect. Try it, maybe something will work out.
In general, the most desirable for everyone here is to get from
Trading as much as possible, or even better - ALL of the profits of the day and each transaction,
and with minimum effort of your own time and money.
Ivan Negreshniy:
Another thing to do is to sit on the tail of the market memory with machine learning, there is nothing to think about, just teach the bot to trade on the peaks and troughs of the price history.
Not by price history, but by increments - they form the price (the integral of all the increments is actually the price from the starting point).
Fortunately, for neural network experts, the 1st condition for Kolmogorov's forecasting (expectation =0) for such BP is held.
The 2nd condition - stationarity - is not satisfied.
I propose to input to the NS, besides the increments themselves, their moments: variance, skewness, kurtosis... and the autocorrelation coefficient. The NS is simply obliged to find regularities in this junk.
Forget about forecasting - follow the price
The picture shows gold and entry points, i.e. any system always follows the price.
The market is constantly changing and the bot based on one algorithm will fail and let everything go down the drain.
I have not seen a better one yet.
