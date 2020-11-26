Making a Python trading system for MT. - page 6
You have misunderstood the news.
Support for .NET libraries does not mean that security controls on DLLs are disabled. DLL controls have always worked and will always work.
Still don't understand what security control has to do with it. If it's about Market, then it's known.
And another question. If there is already a NET-library for the same SQLite and it's pluggable, why make SQLite support directly in MT?
"You don't need will be DLL's" - that's what you said.
And within that, you can't do without DLLs. Whether native or .NET.
Oh, that. Here I was referring to the self-written dlls. -You don't need to write anything. Youwon't need any DLLs.
That's not the correct way to put it.
I wonder what you will do if you need ticks and you know about them the tick you need
2015-02-02 09:00:00.6???? by euro,
2014-02-02 09:00:00.6????? on the pound etc.
Might be easier to slice the CSV into timeframes though and spread them out on different dates.
Now imagine the ticks for the year and their 0.5 gigs per pair.
Now, add snapshots level 2,
If you hammer where you hit them, you may lose your fingers.
I can't even compare python and mazkad with excel in terms of graphic tools, convenience and simplicity.
The vba excel language is 85-95 percent identical to mql. and without dll.
You might want to start with a structured plan. What, where, when. Everything will fall into place. Study the API in more detail and you will realise that you won't need MetaTrader.
Ah, how strange. Tram pam pam pam)) Madam, you would start by reading (browsing) the whole thread and forum title. I'll give you a hint - the forum is about MT and MQL. And what I personally will or won't need is another matter, although it's already been written in the thread.
The only difference is that you don't need it for trading and you don't need it for evaluation, all the more so because you'll always need it for market information and deal making.
By the way, the results of the first test of the TS have arrived.
As usual, x is the trade number and y is the total profit in pips. We work on minutes with 1 Sber futures. The test is 3.5 months. No manipulations-optimization yet - right from under the chicken, still warm.
The beginning of the test, is to work until the close of the previous futures, where it is better not to work at all)). Well, as long as there is data in the database, let it be.
Yes, the whole system was made in a strategy template and all testing was done in the tester, the source code of which was previously posted in the thread.
And I will tell you, Metatrader or non-Metatrader (whatever you like) may be needed for access to market information and dealing.