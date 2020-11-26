Making a Python trading system for MT. - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Finally mastered the graph layout in Python. Oh, it's hard to swim in hydrochloric acid learning the matplotlib package.
This is the result on the graph:
I like it).
And here is the code:
The code is given as a whole, but I don't give any data, it's impossible - you have to do it yourself. You only need to use #plotlib. The rest is just for understanding - what, where and from where.
I don't write comments as usual, but it will be easier for you to understand the ready copy.
In addition to my previous post, looked at the distribution relative to the regression line at 3000 counts. At shorter intervals it is very jagged.
Actually it is very unstable, and its shape changes a lot from plot to plot, but the min and max deviations remain at about the same levels. Well, and there's no trace of the long tails. I am not making any conclusions, see for yourself.
I can only say that distribution tails are a result of our actions, not due to the market.
In general, the meaning of these studies on the finiteness of the variance is clear.
By and large, the point of this exploration into the finiteness of the variance of deviations is clear.
No, you don't.) It's not a result or exploration at all.) There's nothing to explore here. It's a by-product. I wrote about all this in the TIP thread back at the very beginning of the conversation about tails and looking for the unknown. But since you can show it in between, pourquoi not pas. Don't take it so seriously, look at things more simply). Advice, from an old and experienced provocateur.))
You may have read the article about wavelets
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
My idea is to use Python trading system for MT.
Yuriy Asaulenko, 2019.01.26 14:22Fourier and Wavelet Transforms.
Generally, great stuff, sees in the signal what you can't see with your eyes (and probably other ways). It's all great and very tempting. Yes, but all this in an already formed signal. Everything is great and very tempting.
I tried it with market quotes. Huh? - It's a great indicator. But no, again the edge effects, at the very edge of the picture, where the quotes break off, nothing can be said about anything.
It's a pity, but the subject of wavelets is closed. Probably, closed for now, until better times).
Finally mastered the graph layout in Python. Oh, it's hard to swim in hydrochloric acid learning the matplotlib package.
This is the result on the graph:
I like it).
And here is the code:
The code is given as a whole, but I don't give any data, it's impossible - you have to do it yourself. You only need to use #plotlib. The rest, just for understanding - what, where and from where.
I don't write comments as usual, but it will be easier for you to understand the ready sample.
put the code in the file
D:\PYTHON\YURAZ>yz_112.py
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "D:\PYTHON\YURAZ\yz_112.py", line 1, in <module>
import MyPack.Filters as flt
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'MyPack'
D:\PYTHON\YURAZ>pip install MyPack
Requirement already satisfied: MyPack in c:\users\yuraz\appdata\local\programs\python\python38\lib\site-packages (0.1)
D:\PYTHON\YURAZ>
Is something missing ?
Could you please tell me where you can find the parameter that the tool is active for trading.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5symbolinfo_py
Could you please tell me where you can find the parameter that the tool is active for trading.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5symbolinfo_py
The structure is described on the official website.
or like this
This is how it is decided for MICEX and SPX
Python-based Python workbench, with graphical interface tkinter
uses Python 3.7 64x + Microsoft Visual Studio Enterprise 2019 (2) 16.8.2