Will it be possible to reduce/hide thick chart window frames to save space?
You can check with these scripts. They're working now.
Code for removing the frames
The code to put the frames back in.
Thanks. But this will probably need to be run every time the terminal is started? Also on every chart.
great news.
especially for trading from panels.
Not on every chart, that's for sure. I had it for MT4 and for all windows simultaneously and for each window separately. But by trial and error I have remade only these ones for MT5. I didn't pay attention to them when restarting the terminal, though. Somehow, I don't keep several windows open and practically do not use these scripts.
Always on top will probably be done, but not transparency. We won't touch the window frames yet.
The window state control is when you draw everything yourself on the canvas or objects.
Renat, great news.
Will it be possible to manage windows within different screens, like MDI? We will probably do all sorts of Tile Horizontally and so on.
Renat, great news.
And I'm still 17 :)
And you'll be earning 17 times as much ))
No, it would just be convenient to open the symbols in full screen. Right now, if you have more than 4 charts open, it's extremely inconvenient to analyse the charts, and that on a 27 monitor. The working symbols are 15 and for the market analysis I need 3 additional windows - a total of 18 windows.
So the separation of windows is great news!