Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5 - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Many times I've closed all the open tabs with a wave of the mouse - just click below and that's it - "go have a rest/cook a smoke - there's nothing to work on"...
You see, when you write a lot of code, your hand gets used to flying over the tabs. Sometimes you have to close unnecessary tabs, and you click a wrong tab (don't forget that a person has been working for a long time and it became automatic) and all necessary tabs are closed instead of unnecessary ones, while unnecessary tabs are looking at you with a smirk. That's why not ask the person at such batch closures, "Man, are you sure you need it?"
And the funny thing is, there's no way to restore them in one fell swoop either. Go to the list of recent, to open closed tabs from there, and it changes and floats after opening another closed tab.
Anyway, there's no convenience here, and if you close it, it's to the morgue, as the doctor said.
Just kidding )) I use X in general, it's safer that way. But it's far away, it's inconvenient.
Just kidding )) I use a cross in general, it's so safe. But it's far away, inconvenient.
Ctrl+F4 I know, PKM on tab=>Close - I know, but where is "cross"? I have not found.
Ctrl+F4 I know, PKM on the tab=>Close - I know, but where is the "cross"? I can't find it.
Use!
CTRL+SHIFT+T.
CTRL+SHIFT+T.
Thank you so much. I didn't know that.
We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
Each window could have its own toolbar for convenience.
From MQL5, you can easily manage the window state and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. You just need to disable the display of a chart and the entire canvas is available to the developer.
This will give an extra push to create full-fledged applications inside the terminal.
This is good. However, maybe there is a way to make a separate desktop area rather than just dragging windows around, as is done in Quick, with the desktop scrolling.
We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
Each window can have its own toolbar for convenience.
From MQL5 you can easily manage the window state and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. Just disable the display of a chart and the whole canvas is at the developer's disposal.
This will give an extra push to create full-fledged applications inside the terminal.
This is great!
This is good. However, maybe there is a way to make a separate desktop area, rather than just dragging windows as it is done in Quick, with the desktop scrolling.