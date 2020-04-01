Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5 - page 5

Artyom Trishkin:

Many times I've closed all the open tabs with a wave of the mouse - just click below and that's it - "go have a rest/cook a smoke - there's nothing to work on"...

You see, when you write a lot of code, your hand gets used to flying over the tabs. Sometimes you have to close unnecessary tabs, and you click a wrong tab (don't forget that a person has been working for a long time and it became automatic) and all necessary tabs are closed instead of unnecessary ones, while unnecessary tabs are looking at you with a smirk. That's why not ask the person at such batch closures, "Man, are you sure you need it?"

And the funny thing is, there's no way to restore them in one fell swoop either. Go to the list of recent, to open closed tabs from there, and it changes and floats after opening another closed tab.

Anyway, there's no convenience here, and if you close it, it's to the morgue, as the doctor said.

Just kidding )) I use X in general, it's safer that way. But it's far away, it's inconvenient.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Just kidding )) I use a cross in general, it's so safe. But it's far away, inconvenient.

Ctrl+F4 I know, PKM on tab=>Close - I know, but where is "cross"? I have not found.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Ctrl+F4 I know, PKM on the tab=>Close - I know, but where is the "cross"? I can't find it.

Use!closing

 
The fact that the cross is far away and not on the tab is a good thing.

With 10 to 15 tabs open and you're jumping through them, it's possible to accidentally click on an X on a tab. And it will hurt more.

It's the same thing with Chrome.
But the tabs are also compressed there. And when you work with the site, you can accidentally close a tab. And this is a big problem.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
It's the same with Chrome.
But the tabs are also compressed there. And when you work with the website, you can accidentally close a tab. This is a big problem.

CTRL+SHIFT+T.

 
fxsaber:

CTRL+SHIFT+T.


Thank you so much. I didn't know that.

 
When do I expect the update?
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:


Each window could have its own toolbar for convenience.

From MQL5, you can easily manage the window state and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. You just need to disable the display of a chart and the entire canvas is available to the developer.

This will give an extra push to create full-fledged applications inside the terminal.

This is good. However, maybe there is a way to make a separate desktop area rather than just dragging windows around, as is done in Quick, with the desktop scrolling.

 
This is great!

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

This is good. However, maybe there is a way to make a separate desktop area, rather than just dragging windows as it is done in Quick, with the desktop scrolling.

Did you understand what you meant to say yourself?
