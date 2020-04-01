Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5 - page 7
You have chosen the most motivating way for developers to voice their desires - competitors' videos.
I think that at the very least you should do no worse than the competitors have already done, and how to do better is suggested.
However, the voice of the people is rarely heard, and such proposals with reference to the competitors can lead to a ban, you know...
Here's more about the tabs in Quick - these are the tabs that are missing in MT5, and there is no option to move them to other monitors accordingly.
Hmm, I have all the charts of the instruments that are queried from the EA open.
Am I the only one with only one chart?
I should point out that I use indicators on different instruments, maybe that's the reason.
If you find out, please let me know how it is done.
open the handle of any indicator of each symbol and all windows will open at once when testing.
What does this have to do with an indicator, I don't use any indicators.
To see what is happening on other pairs, you need to have all relevant charts open together, like on MT5, so you don't have to switch all the time.
You have only one chart open.
When initialising the chart, create queries, e.g. iClose, for each required symbol, and in test mode they will be displayed
I understand that the person needs to see the graphs in the form of windows, i.e. all the charts at once visually. I would also do the same with this possibility.
Busy with higher priority tasks of language upgrade and testing speed for now.
Maybe we'll get there later.