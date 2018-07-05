ATC without timeframe(TF) - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In fact, I can tell you that tiki is a Pandora's box.
It is as clear as day that working with OHLC is a load of crap. Once again, an even reading of the market is inapplicable. Hence the billion strategies and millions of humiliated and insulted traders.
Working with ticks with reference to astronomical time, periods of trading sessions - that's the key to the solution. There you go!
Continuing on about OHLC - it's a very useful and technical thing.
"you don't like cats ? you just don't know how to cook them" :-)
Leaving aside fortune-telling on the Chinese Book of Changes and its reversal figures,
all the necessary data is present, just ignored by many.
The lion's share of the classical indicators is based on the following factors, averaging, summarizing, or trend showing their changes
To understand the market situation two candlesticks and something that shows the general trend (for example, MA) are enough.
In addition, you should remember that these are not abstract numbers, but the market and be aware of it.
Continuing on about OHLC - it's a very useful and technical thing.
"you don't like cats ? you just don't know how to cook them" :-)
If you leave aside guessing from the Chinese book of changes and their reversal figures,
all the necessary data is present, just ignored by many.
The lion's share of the classical indicators is based on the following factors, averaging, summing up or showing trends
To understand the market situation two candlesticks and something that shows the general trend (for example, MA) are enough.
In addition, you should remember that these are not abstract numbers, but the market and be aware of it.
I would add - two H4 candles with the same number of ticks in them. Then OHLC makes rampant sense.
Just - shhhh.... It's - a secret!
And I think time bars with the same number of ticks is the right solution.
In established trader terms, these are equivolume charts. This approach was investigated long ago. One. Two. Imho, it is far from being the worst way of discretizing the initial data stream. Along with Renko, Kagi, CW, Range Bars and other alternative methods.
I just have a tick scalper but it uses a lot of maths. I was wondering what kind of crawl the ticks could bring when trading manually.
Purely as a sport interest, how many trades per day on average?
I haven't figured out how to work without sampling at all, like with an analogue signal.
You can't get away from sampling, but a suitable filter can help you get closer to an acceptable idealisation.
I would trade on ticks myself. But the problem is in the tester, there is a minimum of m1. How to solve this problem?
Turn on"Every tick based on real ticks" mode in the tester.