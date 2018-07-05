ATC without timeframe(TF) - page 7
Turn on"Every tick based on real ticks" mode in the tester.
What are the red lines in the tester over the price in real ticks mode? I thought those were bid and ask lines, but they don't always appear. Also, are there some grey lines? What do they all mean? I mean, I guess they reflect bid and ask, but why not always? I thought the grey flipper shows... But also kinda doesn't fit, where on the forex would the flipper price come from...?
The ticks mode is based on real ticks.
More accurately, the red line is definitely asc, the green one is definitely bid, but what is the grey one? And why is red not always displayed? When is it all displayed and when is it not?
I would trade on ticks myself. But the problem is in the tester, there is a minimum of m1. How do you solve this problem?
and who prevents you from doing so, they are in trading mode, a standard feature of the terminal
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/8869006/btcusd-h1-roboforex-cy-ltd
Open the chart properties and see for yourself, which colour shows which line. It's not interesting: you ask a question without checking it yourself :)
Yes I checked, that's exactly what I did, but I don't understand why sometimes it is displayed and sometimes not.
And you run the same EA on a forex symbol, for example EURUSD and an exchange symbol, for example RST-**** .
On forex and exchange the Last price is drawn differently.
Is there any point in ticks at all? Optimisation will be very long. Has anyone compared the performance of one EA on ticks and m1? Or may I optimize on m1 and trade on ticks? Who thinks what?