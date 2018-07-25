The best solution for a scalper's entry - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I didn't see any mention of the GPL or other types of licenses in the KB. But not the point, the idea is correct. In Russia, though, I think it's unrealistic to win and even get sued for violating it.
And now purely my observations about several people who are involved in open source projects. They are not friends, but I've met some of them offline, had some brews or something.) I understand they are geeks who care about their online environment. All have good jobs with excellent pay and as they are not interested in girls (and vice versa, they are interested in girls too), then they have enough dough. But almost every man has to assert himself, right?
Take football fans. When he's not in the stadium, he may be a normal nerd in life, and girls pass him by like they pass a post. But when he's in a crowd of hundreds of like-minded people shouting football cries, he feels - he's a force, he's not alone, he's accepted into the pack, he's his own!!!
That's how open source is for the most part, the same pack and the same moral satisfaction of being amongst your own. I remember one guy who came to work for us in the early noughties, dreaming of learning Delphi and C++ Builder. I gave him my books, I thought I would help him, I said: "Come here, ask me a question".
But he didn't succeed, he quickly understood that he had to work, and I gave up studying. Two months later he returned my books, and I said to him, "Fuck your programming. I'm a linuxoid now! He joined some kind of community. That's it, he's in the pack, he doesn't need anything else.
Again, about the "discord". It can be quite difficult to participate in some open-source projects that are not at the level of bargaining. To put it mildly.
Your/my stunted patch must be accompanied by justification (explain what it does and why it is needed), documentation, tests. And it all still has to meet the project's internal standards.
If for some reason (personal fan, Plato's ideas or just a bug prevents / feature is needed) it is necessary - then you must plow.
And all this has to be done personally by yourself.
This is not an office, where there are a bunch of lousy-speaking cranks who will do all the grunt work.
I didn't see any mention of the GPL or other types of licenses in the KB. But not the point, the idea is correct. In Russia, though, I think it's unrealistic to win and even get sued for violating it.
And now purely my observations about several people who are involved in open source projects. They are not friends, but I've met some of them offline, had some brews or something.) I understand they are geeks who care about their online environment. All have good jobs with excellent pay and as they are not interested in girls (and vice versa, they are interested in girls too), then they have enough dough. But almost every man has to assert himself, right?
Take football fans. When he's not in the stadium, he may be a normal nerd in life, and girls pass him by like they pass a post. But when he's in a crowd of hundreds of like-minded people shouting football cries, he feels - he's a force, he's not alone, he's accepted into the pack, he's his own!!!
That's how open source is for the most part, the same pack and the same moral satisfaction of being amongst your own. I remember one guy who came to work for us in the early noughties, dreaming of learning Delphi and C++ Builder. I gave him my books, I thought I would help him, I said: "Come here, ask me a question".
But he didn't succeed, he quickly understood that he had to work, and I gave up studying. Two months later he returned my books, and I told him, "Fuck your programming. I'm a linuxoid now! He joined some kind of community. That's it, he's in the pack, he doesn't need anything else.
Again, about the "discord". It can be quite difficult to participate in some open-source projects that are not at the level of bargaining. To put it mildly.
Your/my stunted patch must be accompanied by justification (explain what it does and why it is needed), documentation, tests. And it all still has to meet the project's internal standards.
If for some reason (personal fan, Plato's ideas or just a bug prevents / feature is needed) it is necessary - then you must plow.
And all this has to be done personally by yourself.
This is not an office, where there are a bunch of clumsy handymen to do all the grunt work.
In my last job as a project manager, I did it myself. It was especially annoying to write a document in English. No, I had my text edited by a proofreader, but how could I explain him about the edge effects when the window was overlapping? So the translation would go back and forth, so tedious and painful.
And then the mathematician had a quarrel with his woman and started to drink, not drunk, but the smell was present, and he had one thought, to get out of work and have a hangover. Had to clean up all the mess himself.
And this is within one team, almost all within walking distance of the office.
In general I can hardly understand who and how coordinates op-o-sort projects, e.g. Linkus. But the topic is developing, isn't it? I had a Debian-based site myself, got used to it rather quickly from scratch, however the helpdesk was absolutely fantastic, I took a UPU from scratch in Germany, had little understanding of it. I still remember it as a support model I've never seen anywhere else.
But it was Debian that gave the impression of a solid, solid system. Although it's the work of a team of I don't know how many dozens of people.
The best solution for a scalper to enter
Alexey, the best entry for a scalper on EURUSD is certain hours on certain days.
IMHO, it's not worth scalping with increased risk - it seems to be a small thing, but it's very important.
Alexey, the best entry for a scalper on EURUSD is certain hours on certain days.
IMHO, it's not worth scalping with increased risk - it seems to be a small thing, but it's very important.
Thanks for the valuable and most importantly specific advice )
Ha, slight impression of the English part of the forum. Posted a similar thread there yesterday, woke up today, hysterics on Skype - why am I not adding them, I'm a cheat, scalping is impossible, etc. etc.
Of course, all the hysteria is from the Middle East, people there in general are turned on its head, as I noticed on the communication about the forfeit. However, in the Russian branch there are fewer crazies, with which I congratulate us all ))
Thanks for the valuable and most importantly concrete advice )
:)))))
Thank you for the valuable and most importantly concrete advice )
I, too, have a valuable insight: "The sun rises in the east and sets in the west".
Anyway, I've decided I'm just going to run a scalping thread here without posting the scalper itself.
ZUP from the marketplace is allowed, so it's not forbidden for you.
I have no doubts, but I will do it with no less details.)
ZUP is allowed to upload from the marketplace, so you may do the same.
but in no lesser detail perhaps, so as not to fall in the mud :-)
I wonder how you can fall flat on your face somewhere). I don't give a shit who earns how much or even whether the system works or not. The main thing is what's in my head. It is just the direction itself that is interesting, not even the result.
The market is the thing that the direction may be the same, but the results can be very different. So as not to point the finger, I won't give you examples, ..... but it was an elephant).
Alexei was showing his system here. And here's mine:
I don't think it's much different. Except for the settings. Imho, with this system it's almost impossible to get the wrong entry. Just kidding)).
But it's not scalping in any way.