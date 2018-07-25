The best solution for a scalper's entry - page 13
A trend, if it is defined in a common way, is always visible. Otherwise, by trend you mean something else.
It does not matter how manually or automatically. A trend is defined as rising of each new maximum and rising of each new minimum (if it is a rising trend). The opposite is true in a falling trend.
Not only. It is the direction (from the Beginning to the End of the Trend), the type (ascending, descending, local, compound, working) and the range(s).
On large TFs, you have to open an order with a large lot and wait a long time to get a tangible return. Because the number of trades will be very low.
But the main question is what to do when the price goes against you. There is no indicator will help.
I see what you're doing.
Marting with increasing volume.
It's a slow death.
The signal shows only the total amount of closed trades for a given symbol, and before that, what happened is not visible. And since the account is a netting account, it is not visible when the position volume decreases and when it increases.
This is not a martin. You can not tell from the signal what kind of strategy it is. And do not show your knowledge, it is not very high.
I do not need your assessment of my knowledge.
and I write what I see, that's my right.
I can see your strategy, I had one a long time ago.
It's not bad, no doubt about it.
//until it fails to fail.
I didn't approach you to comment on my signal and didn't say what your strategy was on the signal.
And martin, it's not a slow death, but the opposite: fast :)
You hit on the main issue - how to defend yourself when something has gone wrong.
I'm for the same thing.
That's the question first, and then the strategy.
of course i've smoothed out the slow death
;)
A martin chart has a very different look to it.
Does this graph look like a martin ?
all orders close at different times
the answer is no
but no hedging, maybe that's where everything is hiding