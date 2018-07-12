Multicurrency Experts 5-21 pair - page 4
A well-known fact, by the way. But I'm ready to break stereotypes. I made a TS for H1. Now trades opened on M15 and having a better price than the signal on the hour are transferred to close by the TS signals from H1. The transfer is carried out manually through the magic number. It is painful, but what can I do... If I had a little break the stereotype that TS should work only on one TF ...
Market does not care about consumers at all, if Australia welcomed immigrants in the same way, it would be America...
As soon as you mentioned zigzag I immediately cracked a smile. Don't dare put CU on a real account.... It will be a matter of time before it goes down..... Although I don't know how your TS is set up, the mere mention of a zigzag creeped me out. Zero credibility to be honest...
can't you see that TS enters the market on each symbol 3-4 times? or it goes in one direction time after time?
This robot welcomes any zigzags and trend, a couple of trades on each symbol and it will go into profit, according to adaptation)
Show balance of funds????
above in the screenshot
There's no chart of funds there. Monitor the account in the signals. There's more statistics there, there's a funds curve too. It's just interesting to see...
I'm not going to help the chart skimmers, I have repeatedly told Volchanskiy to give me access if I don't trust him.
So just by the funds chart you can assess the risks on such a TS. The balance curve looks good, but how did the funds feel at that time. That's what's interesting...
I'll email you if you confirm.
No problem. Sure. If there's nothing wrong, I'll confirm it without condition...