Multicurrency Experts 5-21 pair - page 2
You can see how the bot traded on the chart.
There you can see how the bot traded on the chart.
I know where to register and get the money, I am interested in the main question. Do systems have from 5 to 21 trading pairs, the question is the number of simultaneous orders, margin...?
opening on a bar, no difference, the system is not pips, no jumping into a steam train on a bar, 1-2 big pips means nothing
I sent the passwords to Volchansky.
Demo is not money ...
Renat you big minus in karma, there's no pips slippage on demo, if your DC doesn't open regular orders or widens spread on major pairs to insane limits ...
I don't trade on real account for personal reasons
You are only asking for criticism on one picture, you need a monitor.
without a monitor, it's a mess.
blah blah blah ...
there is more than enough information out there for the period, or do you think MQs are against users?
moniker, put history on your set of 100 indicators? )
I emailed Volchansky the passwords and asked him to take a look.
the picture yes ... there you can see
but we need to see the levels of stops etc take trawls ,
the max stops are visible on the picture, to confirm the access to wolchan
i may or may not be interested in the question of large open positions at the same time
i just want to see the positions i see in the picture.
on the second kind of correction
4 days of demo trading
That says it all, come back in 6 months and we'll discuss it then.