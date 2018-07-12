Multicurrency Experts 5-21 pair
no strong on multicurrency? from 10 average pips profit ?
Nothing to criticise, I like everything, you can see that you are not an overcomer !
Not bad in principle, although such a short test doesn't tell you anything. And the SL/TP ratio is not in favour of the profit.
We need to run the strategy for at least 5-10 years. Can you describe the strategy? If it's interesting, you can code it.(You can also code it in MT4, but it's harder to test, but nevertheless).
Can you describe the strategy? If it's interesting, you can code it.
))
Strategy as usual, buy at the bottom, sell at the top,
We look at the chart and see that the price jumps for a reason.
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I do not make tests as a matter of principle, real-time trading is banned for health reasons I think, giving up the system is nothing) I make them regularly *(any reasonable indicator calculation can be fine-tuned for profit
Nothing to criticise, I like everything, it's obvious you're not an overachiever!
Thanks Vitaly!
A harsh criticism is needed!
Thank you Vitaly!
harsh criticism needed
ahhaahahahahah))))
Vitaly is a strong criticism - if you provide monitoring on myfxbook.
ahhaahahahahah)))
i will be criticised if you provide myfxbook monitoring.
i will give the investor passwords if you confirm the result
i can do a normal one, and i would like to make a diversion, check the stability, tc is only a week or so old
ed:
i changed my mind, i will only give Volchanskiy access, i will ask him to look
Thank you Vitaly!
I need a harsh criticism.
Demo not real
)
Demo not real
)
opening on the bar, no difference, the system is not pips, it does not jump into the steam train on the bar, 1-2 big points do not mean anything
I have sent the passwords to Volchansky
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Is there life for such systems in Signals and Market? I mean trading frequency, margin, etc.
i want to know if there is life for such systems, i dont know the outcome, but i want to know if i really need such systems, i need 0.1 fixed lot everywhere and for every symbol i have one position in market
Stops: tp-25, sl-20, at top TC close positions by total profit or tp, so the average loss is higher
4 days trading on Demo
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1 day demo, different system