Multicurrency Experts 5-21 pair - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What does drinking have to do with it? I don't drink at all....
then it's even worse)
then even worse)
What's with all the attacks I don't understand? Jealous that my TC is cooler???? :-) Jealousy is a nasty thing,let me tell you.... Good luck!!!!
What's with all the attacks I don't understand? Jealous that my TC is cooler???? :-) Jealousy is a nasty thing,let me tell you.... Good luck!!!!
I'm not the one who goes around proving my T.C.) if you're sober, you should quit drinking... you could have quit drinking))
reopened two accounts,
I'm not the one who's sober, I'm not the one who's proving my TS)...
I reopened two accounts,
Well...... let's see........ it's different this time. Money loves silence....
Well...... let's see........ it's different this time. Money loves silence....
loud statement, is someone using it to break the market?)
so first you wanted a stat, you got it, wrong again, your TS on the chart is "cooler" why are you all so unhappy?
loud statement, will someone use it to break the market?)
So first you wanted a stat, you got the wrong one again, your TS on the chart is "cooler", why are you all so unhappy?
Why should I be? I am happy and VERY happy, especially since the beginning of may!!!!!
Why all of a sudden. I am happy and even VERY happy, especially since the beginning of May!!!!!
should be monitored on fxbook or signals
I'm not the one who's trying to prove my TC to you) if I'm sober... you could have quit drinking))
reopened two accounts,
I understand that you started trading at the beginning of May? Surprisingly, so did I, and oddly enough, very successfully. Now compare your stats for this period with mine. Pay attention not to the percentage of profit, but to other parameters. Profit factor and all that... So that's CLASSIC. You've got it on the plus side too, but mediocre... don't worry....
and it's not your demo!!!!
Not a bad SO...
What about the first account? Not a single position. What went wrong?
new test accounts opened, on other periods
best chart)