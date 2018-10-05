A branch of clever and elusive critics - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And now you're telling fears about lawlessness, hearsay. I shouldn't.
Undoubtedly, I have difficulties with objectivity. Perhaps I was wrong to join the conversation. I'm not participating in this topic anymore.
This division of the resource into some parts can lead to a situation where the same person can behave as he or she pleases on the forum, and where it benefits him or her (freelancing or marketplace) to be a model of etiquette and politeness. Therefore, Rashid's statement is quite true:
It never even occurred to me. It's like being polite at work and ingratiating yourself with clients, and then coming home and chasing your wife and children. But this too can be solved. Let's say three violations on the forum, the ban is no longer partial, but full.
Not even a day goes by, and the same user writes a new post with a demand:
I decided it was too much, so I deleted the post and banned the user for a week. This was on the 8th of April.
I did not see this post.
Just the first one, arrogant, but with a question about the article. And instead of an answer, a ban.
The reasons for the ban and the deletion of the posts were also offered many times, but the requests were not heard.
Why don't I see a lot of people who don't like Golubev, for example? Well, as much as I read here, there's no one like him.
We're not going to discuss this, OK?
There is and must be opposition everywhere, and it exists on this forum.
Another thing is when they just throw mud without any constructive suggestions, then yes, one can be sent to the ban.
Sometimes it happens that a forum participant promotes his point of view with examples, it is denied, altercations begin and the person in the sauna, it's not good.
There are a couple of individuals on the forum that are just really trash, and for all time have not offered anything at all, because they do not know how, but sometimes demand something, or just troll. I have not seen them in the banana ever, but I have seen composter, integer, fxsaber.
Just as "humiliating" is not getting an answer from the administration, when you ask a question, and his silence, but you can give an answer - it is not difficult: Yes / No / have not decided
When you get a ban on the forum, I do not think it is right to deprive the opportunity to correspond and publish. If so, then make two types of bans: Rascal - take away everything, Foul - ban on the forum only.
To moderators I have only one request: if possible to clean threads from flooding, which degenerates into swearing, and do not spare the flooders.
I didn't getthat one .
I used freelance services and made a proper translation with the help of a Chinese person. It took me 30 quid to complete the translation and then I asked to publish this translation in the comments of the publication.
there is a question here, by the way.
There was talk about lowering the minimum transfer price to $10, and they kind of promised to lower it (maybe I missed something), but the minimum was $30.
To be honest, I also thought that the translation service implied that your in-house translators could translate for a fee.
There was some talk about lowering the minimum transfer price to $10, and they promised to lower it (I may have missed something), but the minimum was $30.
Strange question - for half a year now, it seems, the minimum price for a transfer has been $10.
And to be honest, I thought the translation service was supposed to allow your in-house translators to translate for a fee.
We translate Articles and Codes in-house. But in the order of possibilities. We translate Market in English and Russian.
And in Freelance any such user with verified status may translate.
Strange question - for six months now, it seems, there has been a $10 minimum to transfer.
the job was created on march 8 this year in the english freelance section. the number 10 was not accepted. 30 was accepted.