is it possible to read the screen via MT
Here's a question like this:
Applies to everyone who knows mt from the inside, but no arguments, but on the basis of personal beliefs.... there is no point in arguing...
Is it possible for the broker to see what the trader is doing on the screen, i.e. what indices he uses, read the technical analysis on the screen, etc. If the broker wants to understand what the trader is doing?
If you want to understand what a trader does, you have to make a program which will exactly copy all actions on the understudy's computer.
As for my observations, traders who make money in forex, which concerns trading (rather than analysis or indicators) work with their hands, not with experts or robots, i.e. experts and robots are novice traders... and in such trading you cannot earn much... i.e. you will quit in any case... The main expert is experience and trader's brain.....Thank you.
This is fundamentally wrong. A robot can do things that are beyond human control. For example, it cannot oversleep the signal. :-)
This is fundamentally wrong. A robot can do things that a human cannot do. For example not to oversleep a signal. :-)
You cannot talk about it in the Root cause a human has more advantages than a robot, and that is why I do not agree with you in the Root.
it would be hard to do that by hand :)
Better tell me what kind of deposit do you make? But the topic is different....
If I had only 2-3 years of experience in the Forex market, I would have been truly envious, but I can only sympathise.
If you put someone else's software on your computer, it can do almost anything. All the more so with respect to what it executes itself.
In that case, you can take two terminals. You trade on one and do your analysis on the other. If you are sure, you may deposit some money on the second one and drain it a little. And you won't have a mosquito's nose.)
There is a remote assistant in Windows itself. There are other programmes. In skype you can show your screen. The broker has the means to see the trader's screen.
The broker has access to all the commands sent by the trader to the server. It can copy them. It is not necessary for the broker to see the trader's screen.
Statistically 95% (or so) of traders are losing. Robot, expert is the last hope, dying slowly and therefore for a long time
That's not the point and the question, you can't say at the Root. because a human has more advantages than a robot, that's why at the Root I don't agree with you.
Interesting to hear what????
I think a robot has more advantages than a human. Doesn't get tired and doesn't make mistakes. No emotion, only cold calculation etc.
they have 4 000 signals, they can see who is a profitable trader and subscribe to his signal)
such paranoia was true before they made the signals service.
If you put someone else's software on your computer, it can do almost anything. Especially in relation to the executable in it itself.
If it does not use a DLL, then it is wrong. And you will see the use of the DLLs when you install it, and you can disable them in the terminal settings.
