is it possible to read the screen via MT - page 6
I'm not a frequent visitor here. I don't have time to read everything and neither do I want to. because to a large extent everything here is schizophrenia.... i.e. anything more than twice is pursuit mania, making money on forex, making a robot, finding something else, a lot of things that people show interest in more than once....
But how do you close a theme...? For it will take everyone into the woods... i.e. everyone believes in something, and everyone is sitting on something ..... so there is an exchange of opinions.
Such topics slowly drift off the screen by themselves.
And it will pass.
(с) ...
All this would be ridiculous... But Snowden claims it can get to anyone. I guess we should be talking about all the big offices here. And the very possibility of surveillance really shocks people - everyone needs their own psychological space. As in "Escape from Shawshank" - " There's a place inside all of us where no one can get to ". And all these gadgets are shrinking that space (in an extreme form it can go as far as Luddism). And the further along you go, the more often people will ask questions like this.
otaras76:
It's very difficult to deal with obsessions (Watch the movie "Inception" with Leonardo DiCaprio, the theme of the power of ideas is cool there). Try to eliminate the source of irritation. As an option - use several terminals (to be sure, get different brokers). One for analysis, the second for trade. In this case you will be more relaxed.
If all the DCs are under suspicion, a simpler approach is possible. Download the terminal directly from MQ and trade on it. )))
Yeah. And on a demo account from MQ. In this case 100% no one will follow the brokerage company.
Better yet, a separate laptop with no internet connection. And you have to enter the quotes by hand every day!
By the way, this is the best way to do it. You can always enter the ones that will put you in the black ))))
:))) It is possible to include religious fantasy, but on the flip side.
A cool hacker or group of hackers, breaks the passage to the MQ and thus in any DC, And if you want to put in the DC its server part, yes, he is so cool that every day he goes directly to the staff computers developers and has the latest sources of the terminal's latest versions.He's so infiltrated with MQ that any version of the terminal already connects his backdoor code when compiling, allowing him to control even the webcams on the computers with the terminal.When you go to sleep, remember he is watching you, you may want to cover the webcams with plain opaque paper. And of course he has a chance to look at the screens of all traders in the world who use MQ, steal genius Expert Advisors and indicators.
how's the scenario?
I believe they exist!!! After all, there's a rumour going around that Linus Torvalds compiles Linux builds in his head. And all why - it's for security reasons! And don't forget the tinfoil hat. And to the battery earthed with copper busbar not less than 10 sq.mm.
Well, it happens. So I'm giving you the link https://b2broker.net/main/api/#variants, in Russian, and I'll even give you part of the advertisement explicitly.
WEB API MT4/MT5 - our own development
When creating this product, we thought about how to make setup and installation as easy as possible, while at the same time solving a number of problems.
Web API MT 4/5 will allow:
And you really haven't heard about the MT server API and the fact that there are jobs for development programmers in the DC? Surprisingly...
I know about API servers, there were plug-ins for MT4 long time ago, GC was fined about 8 years ago for their use, I've seen the court decision. So?
And how does Web API refer to server plugins in general?
I'm bored with bullshit. Here 95% will be leaked without any shenanigans from DC, CIA, NSA and replictoids.
and after all that, they tried to accuse me of spring break...
All right, that's enough of that...