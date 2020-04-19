ATcl - Tcl interpreter for MT4 - page 4
Is there anything else you can squeeze out of ticks? )))
It's not just ticks :-)
If it will be "released", you will not be able to add/modify the structure... So if something is missing in the given table - it's worth telling at once.
The simplest use scenario - the user/trader starts the indicator, it opens Excel and starts filling the table.
The user can fill it and add formulas. The result will be displayed in the MT4 chart and in indicator buffers (lines/arrows/yngraphs).
That is, an Excel user can create an indicator for MT4
Holiday screenshot :
From an upcoming demo :
The lines on the fly are calculated in Excel using its formulas, the greeting table is taken from there as well, and the links to all the useful stuff are clickable.
Here is the table itself:
Why Excel? Maybe something more functional?
Because every trader knows Excel. (Of course, there may be some people who work with money and do not know how to use it).
This demo allows them, for example, to make their own indicator with their own calculations without having to think too much.
And the programmer can use the demo to learn how to work with MS-Office and attach the reports in Word and PowerPoint, schedules from OutLook and notes from OneNote to his own products
The version with OO::Calc is not suitable, because there is no OpenOffice programming interface.
Version is ready for release - moving to new domain and changing API in Set methods, check previous demos and fixing docks.
Fixed long promised demo for work with Web-sockets. My mistake - inadvertently added "eternal loop" inside of timer :-). Terminal hangs in the most unexpected places and never caught it in due time. And now came back with a fresh look and there it was !
In the screenshot - running two demos at once, the first periodically and correctly takes a page of the site and parses freelance (where I'm probably forever banned)
The second (what's displayed in the log) is the same web socket that opens the Binance.com connection , subscribes to the current symbol and reads the stream in real time
Tk has started to work - it will be possible to build a GUI with scripts.
The mini-panel is the Tk window in which its widgets are laid out.
Everything runs from MT4, data is transferred to the window and read from the window.
The MQL-source, which does not depend on the complexity of GUI to be drawn:
Super! Looking forward...
I just finished all the small bugs related to graphics, I'm happy with it !
I'll post the library tomorrow morning - I'll check it again in the afternoon and post it
ATcl Beta 2 release
With a slight delay, a new version of ATcl has been released.
Release details, see http://nektomk.ru/atcl:beta2
Since there were problems with the domain, to make the distribution available, a project on SourceForge has been made: https://sourceforge.net/projects/mt-atcl/
The project can be downloaded from the SF page or from the usual download page: http://nektomk.ru/atcl:install
archive also attached
New features:
- WebSocket handling demo added
- Excel management and data exchange demo added
- Tk is now up and running (demo is also available) - now you can quickly and easily make the most sprawling GUI
Known bug:
- At the last moment it was detected: there is a conflict when simultaneously loading on one chart indicators ATcl and EA using Tk. The nature of the error is clear, but it has not been logged in the code yet and therefore it has not been fixed yet.
Separately, they all work fine, so I've decided to release it with this bug.
PS. Whether site glitches or browser, but this message I fill 3rd time.
Great! Let's test it! )))