I don't think I'm going to complicate things, i.e. I'm not going to do much digging in the bwise code.
At most, I will adapt it to be used together with ATcl (i.e. transfer data from Mql to its inputs) and receive outputs.
Of course, I will have to write some HowTo "how to draw squares and attach them to EA". And practice English when communicating with the author(s) :-)
I don't need the bridge, it's better to transfer data via text file, so optimization will work ....
The trick is that ATcl works ALREADY in the mql address space, it's a real interpreter for the programmer's needs. Data exchange is obviously faster than through any files.
Batch or terminal startup (ala R) it is of no interest. Slow, tedious .
string s = "0 1 2 3.14159 4 5 6";
double d=tcl.Double(tcl.Obj(s),3)); // выдаст 3.14159, то есть интепретаор разберёт строку в вектор, возьмёт 4-й элемент (с №0) и преобразует в double
have you ever thought that a formula as it is, for example, can be specified by a string in the parameters of an exert ? and it will be counted fast ?
I'm thinking about MT5 and the cloud ...
About the formulas in the line - there was a similar script in the code base somewhere.
As promised earlier - I'm preparing an article (both code and scripts) about sending mail.
The program actually works, a draft of the article is ready, you can check it out: http: //nektomk.ru/atcl:tradebiff
In the evening I will "proofread" it, fix stylistic/grammatical errors and duplicate it in local blog. Again, so the information doesn't get lost.
In short:
Put yourself in the customer's shoes and formulate the task:
We have a useful program in the form of indicator, which "sits in the chart" and send letters with a report and a screenshot if something happens to change in the order. This is a great tool for VDS, it is a must-have.
The program can send mails to multiple recipients and attachments.
code open, code works...see attached, only tcl had to be wrapped in zip :-)
UPDATE: just downloaded TradeBiff source code with "correct" directory structure. To unpack it to terminal data directory and load it to the right places.
The article about this indicator is large and I strongly advise to read
only now
Published an article in local blogs https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/718364
Much of it is not so much about ATcl as about the software development process in general and is a bit of a polemic with the"developing TOR for EA/indicator/NYOH" publicationsPS/ my previous question about make-files is still relevant. I made a bug-fix of one mqh and now I have to "hand-compile" every mq4 that includes it... 21st century, yep.
MS nmake is not enough for your needs (to compile scripts/experts and make archives without makefile changes)
and not everyone has it.
So I'll write a script that's suitable for everyone, possibly with a little dialogue in a window. Not everyone knows the command line :-)
The script looks something like this :
- choose/set an arbitrary file of your product
- the script uses this input
* tries to find the "product_name"
* and the root of the MT installation (data directory)
- then make a list of files that correspond to the "product name"
- compiles all mq4 files and adds them to the list
- everything in the list is gathered into the zip file saving the paths relative to the "catalogue data"
- the resulting archive saves as "product name"-date-time.zip to the root of the data directory
that's how it looks like...if you have any ideas - tell me
What is the purpose of all this? Is it possible to bend forex with it?
Are you referring to the ATcl library that the forum thread is about?
It's designed to simplify trading. More precisely, making EAs/Inductors/scripts for trading.
It's already possible (despite the fact that not everything is working) :
- Write/read data directly from Excel and other office stuff. Without intermediate CSV
- work with SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, (and plus ODBC) databases.
- do a WebRequest without any restrictions and asynchronously
- read streams from WebSocket
- send email with an attachment
- parse html, xml
this is what is tested directly from MT4, and there is a lot of possibilities
I will have a GUI (Tk)...and http backend (it is possible, I didn't check it).
this is how it looks like :
it selects the ATcl library correctly from any of its files, rebuilds it correctly and makes an archive.
maybe a few more touches (and possibly an exe-sheet) and I'll make it available for review.
There is only one BUT - how to find the right metaeditor in Windows? Now he takes the one in the root of directories or in the system paths, but it is not very correct.
These metaeditor's like a dog on the whole system and for each hierarchy is supposed to have its own