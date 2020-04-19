ATcl - Tcl interpreter for MT4 - page 9
There is also a nuance in 4 that floats from build to build :-) when you set "Allow import of DLL functions " in the global settings of the terminal itself, the terminal should be restarted.
Cool theme. But it's better to separate Tcl and terminal threads immediately and fundamentally. The MT Expert Advisor has only one thread, and we have Tcl into it.
The principle: take the information - release the thread, imho, is more reliable.
I stick to tcl to be executed in the same thread, but leave the possibility of running parallel threads to application. As a minor and handy feature of execution in one thread - you can bind variables.
The library is done as a handy tool, i.e. calling non-durable functions is quite it and spawning threads is superfluous.
Some little thing was missing, but here you go and execute it with a script.
Then yes, in this case it is rather redundant.
I haven't found any solution, I've installed it on a virtual machine and the error is still the same. Please tell me what trading platform you have. Here's mine
Server (VDS) - deployed Tcl BAWT 32 bit, wrote/checked installation instructions on it
2018.10.28 19:30:12.792 Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, RDP, UAC, 4 x Intel Xeon Gold 6154 @ 3.00GHz, RAM: 590 / 1685 Mb, HDD: 20089 / 32415 Mb, GMT+03:00
2018.10.28 19:30:12.792 Alpari MT4 build 1090 started (Alpari International Limited)
Station (right now) - historically Active Tcl 32 bit
2018.10.28 19:32:48.517 Windows 10 Home Single Language (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 2 x Intel Pentium 987 @ 1.50GHz, RAM: 701 / 3889 Mb, HDD: 86187 / 460669 Mb, GMT+03:00
2018.10.28 19:32:48.517 Alpari MT4 build 1090 started (Alpari International Limited)
A little nuance that isn't important - I always start my terminals as /portable - I don't like that they go to many unpredictable places without it :-)
but apparently it's important:-) searching for a DLL puts a wide swath over the MT rules for
as a temporary fix, you can copy MQL4/Libraries/Atcl directory to terminal installation folder (COMMON folder)...
I'll have to rebuild the distribution archive somehow, but I don't know how... so I don't have to make an install.msi :-)
I have installed the terminal, I just need to put a folder from the archive in the installation directory of the terminal, in my case C:\Program Files (x86)\InstaTrader, even though there is no mql4 folder, everything seems to work. Thank you.