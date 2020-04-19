ATcl - Tcl interpreter for MT4 - page 3
I'm expecting... the old site will be back :-) because everything is gone :-) I got my domain stolen (I think you know about it). I must now redeem, and only through pipal and all hands do not come to this, because it seems that pajpalomu practically do not use in everyday practice
I also sketched an example for web-socket, but it did not work with jumping. I mean it worked, but not quite as it should be: if I open separate thread, it works, but not in native MT4 thread. This should not be the case and I will post an example (and obviously a new version with fixes for this problem).
Maxim, good to hear from you! Yes, I remember about your problem with the site. ((( I wish you to successfully solve all problems as soon as possible!
Due to domain problems, the project page has been moved to http://nektomk.ru/atcl:start
It is a pity that the original post (the post at the beginning of the forum thread) cannot be edited. The links should have been corrected there
Hi! Well, the information has been restored, which is already nice. )))
A new version is being actively prepared, which will (apparently) change the semantics of method calls Set
It is assumed now that object identifiers are passed as a value. It seems logical - Set("variable_name", object_id)
But in practice it is not convenient and causes unpleasant errors "access violation" because on the fly we write Set("variable",id_value) instead of Set("variable",Obj(value).
And the code will be more readable. tcl.Set("varname",5) is shorter and clearer.
And for starters - a screenshot of demo which will be included in the new version:
This is a two-way data exchange with Excel - a kind of "universal indicator". Everything except charts is derived from MT4. Only charts are added manually.
All figures and charts are updated and run
We are waiting for update! And I completely agree about setting values, we need to simplify the transmission of values. We can even go as follows: tcl["variable name"]=value of variable; And get: value = tcl["variable name"]; If there is no variable, just return empty value by type, not error.
Almost done :-)
A discussion is required - is the "gentlemen's set" presented in the table sufficient ?
It is not possible to change composition and arrangement of elements after software release - it will remain as it is, so that compatibility is preserved.
If you do not know what is in the table - it is generated from MT4 online.
In my opinion, it is enough for a trader to enter formulas into Excel and obtain an arbitrary indicator. (the BUFFER table is like indicator buffers)
Is it possible to squeeze something else out of the ticks? )))