Talking about the PLO in the lounge - page 22
Question for you Renat, how or where should people programming big projects on mcl come from ???
Think about the question: do Metakvots really owe you a duty to provide, train and a dozen other "you shoulds"?
Once you answer the question, everything will fall into place.
Reading the forum, I'm amazed. People are really confident that they are owed. And they ask questions within the framework of this confidence.
I can hardly imagine even a 10K line project without OOP. There are probably very few of them.
There were many projects, very large, in C, but probably almost all ended up either long forgotten and killed by competitors, or rewritten to pluses.
I could be wrong, but the linux kernel is still mostly implemented in C
What is the point of all these investments and changes? Creation of projects?
Who needs it? Is it for beginner traders who have come to check whether they really want to make some money with the help of an EA?
I did not say it right, nobody owes anything to anyone ...
I just want to understand what to expect in the future ...
What do you want to do exactly? And how can I participate in it to the benefit of us all?
In algotrading, there have never been and never will be big projects within a single trading floor, regardless of language and platform.
The maximum is semi-automatic machines.Even one big project as a semi-automatic in any language? The hardest are scalper drives. But they have never had mass appeal. And if there is no mass appeal, why bother with something big? It's easier to build something for Market on one knee.
For trading - no prospects.
Vladimir, let me give you a modest opinion. You're not the first day on this forum, it seems you read threads... MQ developers, and in particular their CEO [read leader], often write about competition, that the world is getting harder and tougher, and algotrading is getting more professional. That's what the pros are all about - the professional minority. And the projects are just a part of the great work of MQ.
And you should not wait for anything, as your namesake said:
Vladimir Pastushak:
...What exactly do you want to create? And how can I participate in it to the benefit of us all?
Yes, I know what. The best terminal in the world and its ecosystem. And why should you participate and will you be invited? :-)
There is no benefit for all of us here: the financial jungle is merciless.
It's all well and good in words only....
...My point is, Renat, mt 5 is about to be 10 years old, 10 years is no joke...
And there is no proper training in OOP programming...
Geez. Look what has been done in 10 years. As a regular user, I can say that a lot has been done!
Has the [MetaTrader5] terminal been customized for learning? That's not its purpose.
There are a lot of free OOP trainings in C++. It can significantly help those who are suffering. Not to mention the article material at www.mql5.com. In short, it just takes the will.
I just want to understand for myself what to expect in the future ...
What exactly do you want to create? And how can I get involved for the benefit of us all?
They want more money.
That is the main and only goal of any business.
Individuals may have goals such as 'self-fulfilment', 'pompousness', 'ego' - but in business, these are incidental, but not the main goal.
My point is, Renat, mt 5 is about to be 10 years old, 10 years is no joke...
And there is no proper training in OOP programming...
C++ courses, forum and your own efforts are of great help.
It was you, if I'm not mistaken, who asked a question how the CObject of the Standard Library works - wasn't it explained to you what was what? The topic was sensible enough. Keep it up - and success is sure to come. If not in trading, then certainly in programming.
I'm, say, self-taught. In the university we had programming, but it was very long ago, at that time they didn't even teach us C, they just taught Assembler and PL/1. I used Assembler rather a lot, despite my spite of the institute, at home, with my eight-bit processors (K580VM80 was a classic of the Soviet eight-bit programming). And I got everything from books and magazines, which had just appeared at that time. There was no Internet...
As our "Englishwoman" (a very good teacher at school) used to say - nothing can be taught, everything can only be learned.
I'm just in the process of parsing and rewriting one MT4 expert's MT5 in OOP style, written in functional style.
It's a mess.
You can see that it was written by a very smart person, and everything is quite correct and understandable. Once you get the hang of it.
But at the same time I suspect that either the author himself cannot figure out his code or he has memory like Peter Konov.
A lot of global variables, most of which could easily be made local. The function of building a tricky zigzag also contains half of the function defining signal to input. Finally, a lot of variables with too short names, which make sense, but you constantly forget what they mean. For example, DNT - I would call dtLastZzDNTime, while a faceless Buffer - at least adZZBuffer, or even adZZValues.
Or a condition like this:
if(LastTimeDN>TimeLastDN)
- I haven't figured out what these times are yet.
That's not to say that you can't tell what type the variables belong to by their appearance. (I can tell at once by the dtLastZzDNTime variable that it is datetime).
Once again I'm convinced that the code must be as simple as possible, the names must be as clear as possible and functions must perform clear and non-overlapping operations.
