MT5 is for programmers, not traders - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
By the way, current questions on MQL4 are much more informative than those on MQL5. The reason is obvious and it's not the age of MQL-versions.
People, newbies, are afraid to start with 5. And the reason is the constant statements of some people on all forums that the Fifth version is too complicated and is designed for professionals.
But how much does a novice okeygookler need? You see once, you see twice and without trying it yourself, you start playing the chorus of the same song ;)
A beginner should first be limited to the simplest string output. Then - the simplest indicator. And only then - move on to requesting indicators and trading functions.
In the trading terminal "Hello World" - writing a script that places an order. You can argue with this fact as much as you like.
A fresh example on the subject of what SB is selling to newbies on the forum and why even far from lazybones are having a really hard time. Today I was asked a very constructive question on MQL5 without any hint of whining
Answer from the moderator
I think it has helped me to understand it. The problem is not really a beginner's one.
I.e. you have to go and read the links on the designated topic. In SB this is solved through a wonderful place. I.e. when writing the simplest trading script (the first prog of any beginner) it's almost a fudge.
It's been said many times before about it - DO NOT give SB to newbies who want to learn the language and understand its intricacies.
N E Y E L L Y. It ruins them as potential members of our community.
But there are some people who are impenetrable in this respect. What can you do about it? I hope you were able to help the person who started parsing these examples? (a rare beginner to be honest)
People, newbies, are afraid to start with Five. And the reason for this is the constant statements by some on all the forums that Five is terribly complicated and made for and by the pros.
Does a beginner okeygirl really need much? He saw once, saw twice and, without having tried it himself, started singing the refrain of the same song ;)
Above is a real example. Any housewife having opened MQL4-code and its analog on MQL5 in kodobase, will definitely say which one is harder.
Alexey, really, I can't give you an example right now. But you like to experiment - run it and see what it returns with different input data.
It's just difficult for me to remember and look for it now.
Well, fxsaber gave an example (I've modified it for me), compare the code:
Here you can see under which conditions Bars() returns a foul.
You should not use LASTBAR_DATE. All the rest is bogus.
iBarSift() returns the number of bar with the specified time, the indexing starts with zero.
Bars() returns the number of bars from date to date. Like in all other functions, such as OrdersTotal() PositionsTotal() and others, the number of bar with the specified time will be minus 1.As you can see from the example, the function is available in mql4
In the "Hello World" trading terminal, it is writing a script that places an order. You can argue with this fact all you want.
I will.
It's not Hello World in terms of complexity.
And in essence. The analogue of placing an order in "normal programming" is writing a file with a text order. Not an easy task for a beginner, I'm afraid.
"Hello Word is a script:
Everything. No time-series order files.
Reading the forum I'm coming to the conclusion that it's mostly the dabbling programmers who are rubbing shoulders here. Also it seems to me that MT5 with its programming language was designed more for progamers than for traders. It's clear that MQL create opportunities to earn money,
Absolutely right! The answer as a programmer and technician is that things are much worse here. Those who determine the development of the terminal have become so obsessed with their Truth and their beliefs that reality has not penetrated their brains for a long time. Maybe it is one or just a few people, and the rest are just the doers.
It's ridiculous: you point to the smallest improvement (!) in the terminal, which improves the life of the user and requires only one extra line of code - the answer is categorical - no, we are perfect! This is an example of a decimal point in the quote import windows. Another example of the ultimate Perfection - you point out that your code design stretches it vertically into kilometre-long sheets, the admin, in a fit of perfectionism, deletes the message. Of course, scrolling the code without folding is better for users.
Feedback is zero!!! Adequacy is lost. And for all that, they develop libraries that work with some kind of higher mathematics, and myths are breeding that trading has become algorithmic, although this trend passed its peak a long time ago. MT Team, not for the sake of criticism, but to improve your product - fire that person/people from your ranks, he/they are hindering the development of the terminal!
Don't use LASTBAR_DATE That's what I've firmly grasped. Everything else is bogus.
iBarSift() returns bar number with specified time, indexing starts from zero.
Bars() returns the number of bars from date to date. As in all other functions, such as OrdersTotal() PositionsTotal() and others, the number of bar with the specified time will be minus 1.As you can see from the example, the function is available in mql4
You should enter different time values and check them. It's not always like yours.
I'm going to argue.
It's no longer Hello Word in terms of complexity.
And in essence. The analogue of placing an order in "ordinary programming" is writing a file with a text order. Not an easy task for a beginner, I'm afraid.
"Hello Word is a script:
That's it. No order-order-timeseries files.
The beginner is pushed to MQL by the realisation that he can automate some Terminal things.
In Terminal, the first thing that comes to most beginners is the automation of opening a position. They do not want to send something to the Terminal's log and that is why the newbies took up MQL.
A script for opening a position in MQL4 takes up several times less space than in MQL5 (even with SB). Moreover, in MQL5 the complexity can be beyond the reach of a beginner. The real example is above.
In what MQL will a beginner choose, if he/she is not a masochist? I will draw your attention to the highlighted
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 is a terminal for programmers, not for traders
fxsaber, 2018.01.09 18:53
The above is a real example. Any housewife, having opened the MQL4 code and its MQL5 counterpart in kodobase, will unequivocally say which code is heavier.
You can ask your wife (or child), she surely will not lie.