Do you know how to make canals? - page 9
A trend is a steady directional movement.
Examples -- charts of the DJIA, NASDAQ, SP500 :
Does anyone dare to say that there are no trends in these pictures?)
Trends are present objectively. In an overall movement pattern, trends are areas of steady directional movement. However, there are no clear limits where (in real time) it would be possible to say unequivocally that a trend is on or off. This is the main difficulty in identifying trends.
The inability to identify trends does not mean the absence of trends as a phenomenon. Some people prefer to hide behind such a formulation, like ostriches with their heads in the sand.
Trend and channel are inseparable companions. A trend without a channel does not exist.
I don't disagree.But you have to understand that a trend is a directional movement. And the channel around the trend line outlines the boundaries of the noise component.
But the variety in channel construction is impressive. The choice depends on the task at hand.
If we are talking about channels, then in my mind a channel is nothing more than a form of trend. And that's the angle it should be viewed from.
I would like to hear your opinion on what a channel is on a chart rather than a peat bog.
I calculate the moving probability density and set the probability level - let's say 0.9 and build a band where the price falls with that probability, which is a channel.
Further, the GARCH algorithm is focused on predicting the future changes of the economic indicators and its creator Robert Engle received the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2003. Well, this is probably the criterion that it is not a bad algorithm. Maybe, of course, someone knows the algorithms better.
It would be interesting to see what it looks like on graphs, wouldn't it?
What's next? :) results, conclusions...
because I went to the shop today... well, it's probably not the worst shop I've ever been to.
Just asked me how to cook. I answered how, in my opinion, to do it best.
The results are there too, by the way. And very interesting ones, too. However, you can't get away with it in two words. If mql5 pays for a series of articles, I will explain everything in details. I would describe all of them in details after I submit the appropriate indirects on the Market. They may be long in description - there may be Russian words in unnecessary places or something else. You wait 10 days and then again, something wrong. The turkey will appear and you will see for yourself what and how.
Ooh, excellent, very good, especially if the articles are included, wait :)
The channel is good to see the direction of the market, but the borders of the channel may not meet the expectations.
But it all hinges on the principle by which the channel is built.
Maybe Alexey can show us something interesting?