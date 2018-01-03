Do you know how to make canals? - page 4
Greetings, Maxim! That's exactly how it works. And drop the neural networks - think of poor Reshetov, who is now lying somewhere, tangled up in them... :))))))))))))) And he is a very, very clever man!
Like someone wrote here that he's gone to the next world. And what he wrote was, you might say, the basics of machine learning.
And on the topic - I'm more inclined to work with areas that have a pronounced memory, that is, trends with their specific dependencies... and to trade accordingly to the trend, not with the expectation of a random process
Sad if so.... I don't believe it! It was probably a figure of speech from someone.
No, well, I'll keep my mouth shut - I'm not giving you advice. I read it sometimes, and I think. There are still young people who are "shrewd" according to someone's apt expression :)))))))))))))))
I just like to "geek out" on different subjects, then I studied philosophy and religion, now I am interested :) Well, all the same, the future of AI, I would like to be in the trend a little bit
According to my observations over the last 10 years, the market has become much more predictable. I think this is the result of robots which have been put in charge of the routine work of opening positions and placing orders.
I don't like NS with retraining. Maybe, it makes sense if retraining is performed on every bar. But you need a super computer for that.
Interesting idea about robots, I somehow did not consider it in my analysis
I forgot to add that it is more pronounced on small TFs. On higher TFs there is more conservative trading.
I posted the results of one such system in the MO thread. It is dumb but retrains very quickly on every bar, though it is not necessary if the training sample is less than 3 bars because each additional bar gives very little new information and almost no effect on the training results
as the result, an unpleasant thing happens - as soon as enough historical regularities are available for effective prediction - they suddenly change and the system won't work until it has enough examples with new regularities, and so on in a circle.
i.e. NS with overlearning works the same way as a lagged muving and does not extract any new "knowledge"And to make a really cool thing using NS you need to apply unconventional thinking and geekiness, or train it in an already working strategy
please tell me how to do it.the picture itself
I'm not sure I understood the question correctly, but if you mean animated gifs, you can capture video from the screen and make a gif out of it with Camtasia 9. I personally use camtasia specifically.
For gifs, there's also this handy option:https://getsharex.com/
gif files can be made with a very old pgm GifCon32, which doesn't even require installation. True, it doesn't work in Win10. And get, for example, this: