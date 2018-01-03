Do you know how to make canals?
And the simplest trading algorithm
I made an Expert Advisor purely on the boundaries - there is some profit, but not much, I have to tweak MM, I was trading with a fixed lot
Ha! That, Alexey, is one of the best solutions. Only the boundaries are different for each currency pair and should not be constructed randomly.
It goes without saying ). But it is still unclear how to determine it. Practically, I don't need a trend, I need smooth flat with corridor wider than $500/lot. Then the robot is just beeping with delight.
What's wrong with this kind of channel is that it changes continuously as the price changes. If the price changes slowly, it may barely go beyond the crawling border of the channel, so an exit-return-deal type signal will appear very rarely. I have experimented many times before and every time it turned out that both entry and closing of a trade were extremely late. A more strict TS is obtained using Barispolz's channels: touch - trade. Exit outside - close the deal and wait for the new channel to be drawn.
Well that's fine, I'll just use a bot to test the strategy in half an hour and that's it.
I have experimented a lot with channels. I realised that one channel is not enough to determine entry points (irrespective of the channel construction method). You definitely need additional criteria. But you cannot regulate too much either, otherwise the entries will be too rare. Generally, the strategy is profitable, but capricious. You have to adjust it individually for each type of channel, trading instrument, timeframe, etc.
Friends, there is almost no trade, it's time to get into theory. Having drawn a fun picture, let's discuss working in a channel.
My humble opinion, the channel is an auxiliary tool and serves to confirm a signal received in some other way.
HP channel