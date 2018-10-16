How do you feel about the riskiest trading strategy, namely unwinding the deposit. - page 8
it doesn't work for forex)))
You know, you're right)))
Если ты в прошлом наступил на грабли и сломал черенок об свой лоб, в будущем ты навряд ли наступишь на них)))
Yeah, there's always a lorry with a rake at the ready! :-)
Overclocking is cool. Here's an example of overclocking with output, for those who haven't seen it yet. Not mine.
I think it is correct to withdraw half of your earnings (for the week) at the end of the week.
How much should I spend on advertising?
Let's say a man has a PAMM. he withdraws 50% of his income and earnings from subscribers, and reinvests 50%.
Then he decides to spend it on advertising. If 1 dollar spent on advertising brings 2 extra dollars in new subscribers.
How much does he need to spend on advertising?
Maybe not 50/50, but 33/33/33?
man... one of the best movies and they stuck it on a demotivator (((.
by the theory of probability, the future is in no way dependent on the past.
If you have to flip a coin now, its outcome is independent of the results of previous flips.
Is this a revelation to you? Or do you naively think it's a revelation to me?
I'm talking about the stats (many trials) generated by a particular trading strategy.
"there is asmall (depending on the strategy applied)probability P that, let's say, after two plummets, you'll greatly increase the depo. And there is a high probability of 1-P that you will also lose on the third time".
It's not a revelation to me, it's an answer to the fact that (and I quote):
It's about probabilities. Where do you see connections between the future and the past here?
Are you familiar with the concept of causality?
The claim that the future supposedly does not depend on the past is nonsense.
The hackneyed example of a coin (which must be perfect) is also nonsense, far from reality.
That is not what we are talking about now. It's about the representation of reality by means of probability theory and the conclusions it draws. And on causality I could write you a book.