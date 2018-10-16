How do you feel about the riskiest trading strategy, namely unwinding the deposit. - page 10
There is no cheating in markets, there is misunderstanding.
The coin has nothing to do with the market at all.
Are you familiar with the concept of causality?
The claim that the future supposedly does not depend on the past is nonsense.
The hackneyed example of a coin (which must be perfect) is also nonsense, far removed from reality.
Abasnui ? :)
Of course, the coin is not perfect, however, it is quite close to the ideal. And it could well be considered a random number generator with a uniform distribution.
Studying the market and the price course with the help of statistical theories has one major obstacle - almost all statistical distributions studied assume independence of the initial factors. Price movements are fundamentally different - the causal factors always depend on each other. This is why standard statistical methods do not fit the market. And tests of distributions give negative results.
hmmm... I was actually referring to that bait-and-switch pattern you cited:"If you're so smart, where's your money?". And you're already seeing the labels supposedly attached to your sacred cow...
The sacred statistical cow needs to be kept under constant vigil. Otherwise you will slaughter it. :)
Cows are sacred only in India, here you can slaughter them).
She is sick... she's infected with the rabies virus.
And killing her is to eliminate the risk of infecting others.
And to possibly cure the infected.
