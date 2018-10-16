How do you feel about the riskiest trading strategy, namely unwinding the deposit. - page 10

New comment
 

There is no cheating in markets, there is misunderstanding.

The coin has nothing to do with the market at all.

 
Олег avtomat:

Are you familiar with the concept of causality?

The claim that the future supposedly does not depend on the past is nonsense.

The hackneyed example of a coin (which must be perfect) is also nonsense, far removed from reality.

Abasnui ? :)

Of course, the coin is not perfect, however, it is quite close to the ideal. And it could well be considered a random number generator with a uniform distribution.

Studying the market and the price course with the help of statistical theories has one major obstacle - almost all statistical distributions studied assume independence of the initial factors. Price movements are fundamentally different - the causal factors always depend on each other. This is why standard statistical methods do not fit the market. And tests of distributions give negative results.

 
Олег avtomat:

hmmm... I was actually referring to that bait-and-switch pattern you cited:"If you're so smart, where's your money?". And you're already seeing the labels supposedly attached to your sacred cow...

The sacred statistical cow needs to be watched at all times. Otherwise you'll slaughter it. :)
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
The sacred statistical cow needs to be kept under constant vigil. Otherwise you will slaughter it. :)

Cows are sacred only in India, here you can slaughter them).

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

There is no cheating in markets, there is misunderstanding.

The coin has nothing to do with the market at all.

Right. A coin in the market falls on its edge (and so it stands).
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Ivanov:
The sacred statistical cow has to be watched at all times. Otherwise you'll slaughter her. :)

She is sick... she's infected with the rabies virus.

And killing her is to eliminate the risk of infecting others.

And to possibly cure the infected.


.

1...345678910
New comment