Unfortunately, it's not possible to monitor the acceptance of pending orders, because this information is not available on the Terminal side. But almost invariably, the presence of significant lags on the TP/SL orders side cannot but affect the lags when executing the orders. Since the cause seems to be of the same nature.
Limiter trigger log taken from the trade server.
2020.11.26 09:32:23.053 '': order [#199 sell limit 0.01 EURSEK at 10.15957] triggered, activation price 10.16102 [10.16102 / 10.16354]
Accept-Tick.
3ms lag on limiter execution. Probably very expensive margin correctness checks, etc.
Perhaps there is an option on the server to disable checks.
So far the intermediate conclusion is that the lag is of the same nature, both for TP/SL levels and for the orders.
HH The tick was written to the MT5 database at 09:32:23.050, but it was 09:32:23.039 on the trading server machine before that. That is, 11 ms earlier. Total 14 (11 + 3) ms lag.
People live)) Three milliseconds is a problem.
This is on a completely empty trade server with zero CPU load.
The example above was for hundreds of milliseconds on MQ-Demo.
As it is, even three milliseconds is often the cause of a redirect. It's like not being able to catch a plane because of a traffic light.
SZY The tick was recorded in MT5 database at 09:32:23.050, but the machine with the trading server before that hit at 09:32:23.039. That is, 11 ms earlier. Total 14 (11 + 3) ms lag.
Please also check the speed of writing ticks to the MT5 base.
I only had one order on my real account that closed on a takeaway, not surprisingly, the stock)))
I only had one order on my real account that closed on the take, not surprisingly, stock)))
You have a very cool situation.
on my real account that has closed at take value, it is not a surprise, it's a stock)))
The timing of TP order and its execution coincides with the accuracy of a millisecond. Perhaps, this is a peculiarity of the exchange.
But the take order birth time is 14 milliseconds. For a stock market trade, that's a lot.
Seems to have figured out the cause. Running the script on the machine the server is running on.
Result.
On the left is the print time. On the right is the time of the incoming tick. The lag can be clearly seen. It appears that OnTick is triggered a few milliseconds later than the tick is written to the trade server.
It seems that the part of the server responsible for order activation is delayed, as it happens with their arrival to the terminal.
I've got a whole log of messages like that, too. Perhaps things will change after the weekend.
2020.11.25 16:52:52.992 Trades '92810': failed modify #1758569 sell 0.02 USDJPY sl: 0.000, tp: 104.293 -> sl: 0.000, tp: 0.000 [Unknown error]
Your log fully confirms that the repeat TP order is only formed after the arrival of a new tick.
Enrique Dangeroux, 2020.11.30 19:04
Have been dealing with the broker on a lot of other similar logs (today) dealing with these situations.
As for the magazine, there were no "trade settings".