Acceptance of SL/TP orders - page 2
It has been repeatedly stated in another thread that even the Terminal slows down from a huge number of factors. As a consequence, a much more complex Trading Server is bound to slow down even more. I still hope that algorithmic optimisation is still possible. Even a 5 ms lag is already very bad. What to say about hundreds of milliseconds.
What about the demo accounts is not very interesting (I can debug any plugins there, test new hardware, etc.).
And I've found max 17 ms on live accounts (I'm not saying it is not long, it just can't be compared with 30 seconds).
Hence the suspicion of a cascading server setup.
Unfortunately, they didn't show how many orders they checked.
fxsaber, 2020.11.25 01:23
Hence the suspicion of a cascading server setup.
The broker confirmed the problem and managed to find and fix it (will be available after the weekend). But it's hard to say if it was due to MT5.
But throwing stones in the direction of MT5 can definitely be done by this situation.
fxsaber, 2020.11.25 00:47
I don't know, I was trying to get my broker to release my order, but I was falling in love with the situation I was in when I traded on the Terminal which is on the same machine where the Trade Server is installed. I.e. with a very low ping and a single trading account for the Trading Server.
Terminal and Server are on the same machine. Zero load. A fresh take got such an alert.
Server log.
Accept-tick on the server.
Full script data confirmation that there is a problem. Inside the server at zero load there was a lag of 4ms.
another brain blast from fxsaber.
It really seems to be a problem on the server. This is a demo MT5 account
On a real account with the same broker the script returns zero results. There are over 3000 transactions on the account.
This is suspicious. I haven't found any lag anywhere on my accounts.
I'm not sure if it's related. But I get a lot of them.
Errors which trigger Take when the position is changed. So Take is triggered, deflects a couple of times, then hangs, I change tp to zero to back up and collapse.
Before I change it, I check it
So that the position doesn't freeze.
This is suspicious. Nowhere in my accounts did I find a lack of lag.
I thought the same, but further investigation showed that there were about 100 by Take closures alone
So, to a small sample size.
Enrique Dangeroux, 2020.11.25 17:20
Not sure if this is related. But I get a lot of them.
I have my whole log in such messages too. Maybe after the weekend the situation will change.
fxsaber, 2020.11.25 16:30
Broker confirmed the problem and managed to find and fix it (will be available after the weekend). But it's hard to say if it was due to MT5.
Let us consider schematically some algorithms of the trading floor. For simplicity we will assume that there is only one LP(liquidity provider).
Limit order.
A good Gateway (with the algorithm above) is independent of the trading platform specifics when executing the Limiter.
The algorithm is almost looped and platform-independent. LP spam protection is contained in point 3.
TP-level of an open position.
The algorithm is not looped and is platform dependent. It has protection from spam LP.
This algorithm has two disadvantages apart from Gateway-MT5 communication costs.
Improvement.
Smart Gateway in the TP-level algorithm of an open position has p.6:
This additional point of the algorithm still contains protection from LP spam, but it tricks MT5 into performing point 3. And no precious time is lost waiting for the new tick.
Reality.
From these two algorithms (even in the case of point 6 of the second algorithm) this follows.
An MT5 limit order has a higher FillRate than its equivalent in the form of a TP-level open position. This is the reason why we may often encounter situations during a rollover on the MT5-Hedge where the limit order is executed, but its TP counterpart is not. In such a case CloseBy is done and the Limit order is re-executed with the corresponding volume.
Conclusion.
To increase the FillRate in MT5 transfer the TP levels of open positions into MT5 limit orders.