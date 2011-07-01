Question about strategy tester

When I run strategy tester, it runs all 1 month for like a seconds.

What I need is to see each tick and price is moving visually. 

I do not know where to check this option.

Please help.

Thanks. 

 

I've just Installed MT5 Build 470 from FXCM as demo.

It's provided by 4 Advisors and 2 Expert Sample, I've also installed 2 other Advisor from Mql5.com (Expert_alligator and Expert_Candles).

ALL this advisors, excluding the 2 above "Expert Sample", give always the same error:

"tester stopped becouse of OnInit critical error " (Attached is the tester log)

Is there something wrong? 

Thanks for any kind help.

V. 

Hmmm its interesting i got this error so much in this week, is the error comes with last updates?
 

I remember in the past like 2 months ago I ran strategy tester and allowed me to use Step by Step but 

now it rushes like within few seconds and on the chart shown open and closed orders marks.

In MT4 we have visual mode option with speed bar. Nothing such in MT5 looks like. 

 

in stratagy test have Optimization disabled and a Visualizatilation check box will apper click that


 
triplepointdev:

in stratagy test have Optimization disabled and a Visualizatilation check box will apper click that


Oh, yeah. Thank you. How I did not see it before?

And it is nice in MT5 we have separate ST window. 

