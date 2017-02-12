very low speed strategy tester

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hello

A few days ago when I used strategy tester was working properly, at high speed !, but now when i use it has a very low speed and does paint on visual chart and i think this is reason of low speed !

How can i solve this problem ?

Thanks
 
trader92:
hello

A few days ago when I used strategy tester was working properly, at high speed !, but now when i use it has a very low speed and does paint on visual chart and i think this is reason of low speed !

How can i solve this problem ?

Thanks
I'm not sure if this is what you mean.

Before you were running it with the Visual Mode box unchecked and now with it checked?

It will run slower in visual mode, slower still if you don't have the speed slider set to maximum.
 
How can i disable visual mode?

And where is speed slider ?

!!And i don't know problem but now when i test it again it work properly (past night when i post comment that's not work!!) !!!??


Thanks so much for your answer .
 
trader92:
How can i disable visual mode?

And where is speed slider ?
Both are left of the circled pause button: 
 
whroeder1:

Both are left of the circled pause button: 
Thanks

but i don't have that  !!




OOPS , I should pulled up that line to saw visual mode line




Again , Thank you
 
Which operating system are you using ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Which operating system are you using ?
Windows 8.1
 
Have you tried (from the editor!) Debug => Start Profiling?
 
Carl Schreiber:
Have you tried (from the editor!) Debug => Start Profiling?
I used strategy tester in offline mode , and problem was solved
 
trader92:
Thanks

but i don't have that  !!




OOPS , I should pulled up that line to saw visual mode line




Again , Thank you
Yes, a rather frustrating "feature" that got introduced a while ago. Don't worry - it caught many people out.
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