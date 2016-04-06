Artificial indicator buffers
Please attach a file in an editable format.
The sources?
Yes. Otherwise, how else can I gain new knowledge or share experiences?
When I've cleaned up the code and won't be ashamed to post it, I'll share it in the thread. For now, a clean EX5 to showcase the sabot and understand the demand for + opinions.
The forum is not a polling machine for consumers of a Market product. The forum is where people share and ask questions. Once again deleted your *.ex5.
Why are you doing this?! I don't have the rights to post on the Market and never will. I posted EX5 without any restrictions to show a brand new kind of indicators. Announced that I will definitely post the code as soon as it's ready to be published. I cannot demonstrate the sabot more clearly than to run an indicator.
I am interested in the opinion of programmers, not users. Please do not abuse your rights, even if you don't like it. I didn't break any forum rules and the forum default setting is to attach just EX5 files.
Other people have done it in many threads without any sanctions from moderators. Here, for example. Please do not apply a double standard!
Why are you doing this?! I don't have the rights to post on the Market and never will. I posted EX5 without any restrictions to show a brand new kind of indicators. Announced that I will definitely post the code as soon as it's ready to be published. I cannot demonstrate the sabot more clearly than to run an indicator.
I am interested in the opinion of programmers, not users. Please do not abuse your rights, even if you don't like it. I didn't break any forum rules and the forum default setting is to attach just EX5 files.
Other people have done it in many threads without any sanctions from moderators. Here, for example. Please do not apply a double standard!
This forum is not a debugging machine for future paid products:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
comp, 2016.03.28 12:15
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I'd like to hear an opinion on such a demand (Ticks indicator, for example, could be useful?) and thoughts on how architecturally beautiful/literate such sabbages should be handled.
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One more time. Link to the rule that forbids posting ex files on the forum.
Don't you have better things to do?
The forum is not a running-in machine for future paid products:
The problem is initially solved by the fact that multiple buffers can be created.
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I wanted to write one indicator, but came across the fact that the standard indicator buffers have only one value per bar. This was not satisfactory.
I solved this problem by writing my first indicator (in the trailer, DLLs are not used) for a five.
It was crooked because I haven't mastered it properly (besides ugly code) by creating a convenient universal class for this subgame.
I'd like to hear an opinion on such demand (Ticks indicator, for example, could be useful?) and thoughts on how architecturally beautiful/cleverly such subgames should be handled.
Only tested the indicator on Metaquotes-Demo. Who has FORTS and UST, let me report what bugs there (I'm sure there are many).