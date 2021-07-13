A Market of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 - page 3
I had submited two products TradeCopier_follow & TradeCopier_source, but now I can't find them in my products list. Pls let me know what's wrong?
Unfortunately, they break Rules:
IV. Products
If I buy some .ex5 from here, how do I know that the .ex5 is original and not some copy from public domain, here or from the net.
Cause I plan to write a code here or somewhere on the net ... for free for everyone to use as a public domain.
I have second question. Say I create some apps with same functions with the one that sold here but I publish them here for free. Do I get trouble for doing that (like someone may accuse me for stealing their ideas). Because, lets face it, we are all programmer here. When you are a programmer and you see some apps, you surely gonna say, "That apps is piece of cake - I can create that" or " I can create better than that - He's not the only one who can create that apps".
You may call it ego, but thank goodness, there's some people willing to help others for free
Yuhuuuu ... anybody there ?
1/ Is there any estimated time of launching the market? I mean enabling buy and demo buttons.
2/ How exactly is the demo version of indicators created? Is it some kind of an empty EA that calls the indicator thus allowing to run it in the strategy tester? If so, what about the indicator parameters?
hi everyone,
i need help.
Since This Morning i'm trying to download Market / Experts / Reversal Composite Candles on
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43#
i can see the link : mql5buy://43.Reversal Composite Candles/
but when i click on it, it tries to open my terminal, after i allow it, my terminal.exe runs, and.... nothing happen.
do i miss some steps ? please kindly assist me.
thank you very much
I second that. Same issue with same file. I've tried other files as well and the same thing happens. Where does the download go?
Many comments regarding the launch date of the market service... Please can we have a rough estimate on the launch date? or at least, when we can purchase products? If potential buyers become frustrated because they can see the products but can not download them, it might hurt the sellers reputation before a single product is sold...
Much appreciation for a great idea, and look forward to seeing it live, very soon !!!
It was already launched: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page12#comment_148145
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 581 2012.02.03 18:22
Just enter your MQL5 account login and pass in the Options of your client terminal, and you can download demo or buy stuff from the Market tab of client terminal
They should have Formal announcement and guide for users.
Congratulations on the launch of the market service ! It's a great concept. I agree with song_song, there should be a big announcement, also, I when I drag a 'demo' indicator onto the chart, it only has "cancel" and "reset" buttons and no "OK" button. Therefore, I am unable to view the indicator?
Experts work OK in the strategy tester. I'm running build 586 (09/Feb/2012).
First of all, guys, its a good idea to check out the rules of the Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules. The rules are there to protect the interests of both Sellers and Buyers in the Market.
All products which are provided for free by Sellers in the market, can be downloaded and normally used on the charts of the client terminal.
Particularly to the aspects of Product Testing (demo) of commercial products in the market (which provided by Sellers not for free), check section "V. Product Testing":
In regards to demo indicators - "A demo version of an indicator cannot be run and seen on an online chart. Its behavior can only be seen in the Visual testing mode in the Strategy Tester.". In other words, to test the demo version of a commercial product, specifically indicator, it can be done on the chart generated by the Visual tester program of Strategy Tester (not on a live chart of client terminal), otherwise it would not make sense for Sellers to distribute and sell indicators on the Market on commercial basis :). So this aspect protects the interests of the Seller of commercial product (indicator).
Right now, as per stringo, to test a demo version of commercial Indicator via Visual tester of Strategy tester, you can take any Expert Advisor provided in client terminal by default (as examples), modify the source code of this expert adviser to call the demo indicator, and start Visual testing of the expert advisor. In this case, the demo indicator will be automatically applied on the chart of the Visual tester program (considering, that you are not using specialized template <ea-name>.tpl).
Currently developers are trying to find a way, how to simplify the process of testing demo versions of commercial indicators downloaded from the Market. The initial proposed idea by stringo (preliminary plan how they want to simplify it) is the following - in attempt to attach to live chart of client terminal the demo version of commercial indicator by a user, the visual testing of this demo indicator will be started automatically.