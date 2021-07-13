A Market of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 - page 2
Please, modify rule of Market > IV. Products > 4. The minimum cost of the Product that can be offered through the Market service is $10.
Please change to $1. Because some simple scripts for utility should cost lower than $10.
When I edit the product that I upload, how to re-upload the .ex5 file?
You can re-upload .ex5 file in version edit form.
Open it by clicking pencil icon on your product page.
The Market is launched in two steps. Starting today, anyone can register as a seller and start publishing programs. All users of the MetaTrader 5 terminal will see information about the programs and their developers, though purchasing will be disabled for some time.
During the first step we plan to conduct final tests of the service and accumulate a base of programs. In the second stage, we will enable the feature of purchasing applications, so all MetaTrader 5 users will be able to buy any program they like.
I found "Market" tab do not Synchronized in diffrent terminals which from diffrent brokers.
Buy and Demo buttons do not seem to be working, are they still deliberately disabled?
When are they scheduled to be working?
Thanks
is there market for EA's?
as a suggestion it will be interesting to see how many people have bought an EA on the market...it will be also a good advertisement for the developer with higher sales.
I had submited two products TradeCopier_follow & TradeCopier_source, but now I can't find them in my products list. Pls let me know what's wrong?