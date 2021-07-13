A Market of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 - page 4
1. some products need to export file (such as: MACD on Bars ). How does the demo version work? if it export file, so nobody buy it (just download demo), but if not, how can user test it?
2. some products like Clock Timezone , if it work on Visual testing mode , so nobody need it work on Online Charts.
3. TradeCopier follow and TradeCopier source , how can user test them with demo version?
Perhaps expired date or Effective Times are solution. And Accounts limit is necessary.
I am not sure that somebody wants to buy them.
Maybe nobody buy them, but if the problems are there, won't you resolve?
Pls don't despise Suggestions from developer.
Many other similar products won't be produced if these problem are there.
Now it will be possible to add video from YouTube in the form of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCs_m7CA493 links in your products description, as the new field has been added for that.Unfortunately, this applies only to the newly created products in the Market. It is impossible to add video to the already published products.
Bug: demo function for many Expert Advisors Utilities.
For example :
Demo testing in the "strategy tester" are not possible!
--
One possibility would be that adding demo as a time limitation.
And if the seller itself select whether demo and what type of demo limitation.
A donate function for free market products. It would be nice. ☺
Disabled Market Customer reviews?
My suggestion of Market popularize: with developer agree, every user(let's say Promoters) in mql5.com can copy the products' link with their login id/name and share to other persons on any forums. If someone(buyer) click promoter's link to login mql5.com and buy the products, promoter can get 10% credits of that product. Is it possible?