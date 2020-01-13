Let's turn the existing Market into a SuperMarket, shall we?
Can you imagine the load on the website and the autovalidator if all vendors started updating products every day?
Then the next topic would be "How to sort products by (importance of) updates".
Are you saying that all programmes that are not finalised and have not been discussed for a long time are perfect?
Of course, programmes need to be fine-tuned.
But really. If the program was originally made and works according to the declared algorithm - why write it in junk?
It would be so:
If the program is not updated and works with errors and the author does not correct - then at a set of 100 complaints - to decide the fate of the program.
But to put new versions as separate new programs is nonsense.
If there is a program, for example, which is from the beginning of the opening of the market, then it should be updated, rather than creating new products of a new version separately from the old one.
Discussion is about what is not understood, and if there is a full, comprehensive manual, where will the questions come from?
Why refine something that already works as it should? Make mistakes on purpose, so that you have an excuse to download the new version?
In general, too frequent updates should be punished, not encouraged.
Discussion is about what is not understood, and if there is a full, comprehensive manual, where will the questions come from?
Why refine something that already works as it should? Make mistakes on purpose to have an excuse to download the new version?
In general, you must punish for too frequent updates instead of encouraging them.
That is our psychology.
They read manuals only when they point the finger :-)
Order in the Market can be brought like 2*2.
1. By indicators and utilities we need to put in order mainly with bot-farms of sellers who download trial, rent, buy and put 5 stars on their own to ensure high ratings for their junk.
2. It is even simpler with experts. We should divide Expert Advisors into products with the signal (demo or real) and those without the signal.
The signal should be a product from the Market, rather than from an unknown Expert Advisor of the seller - think how to connect them. Also, the parameter "100% algotrading" must not be manipulated. For example, it can be VPS from MQL5 with locks. VPS of MQL5 with locking the setting of owls with buttons to open and close positions, locking the setting of additional trading panel and blocking the Auto-trading button deactivation, etc. Manual manipulations.
3. and new products should be published at the beginning of the "New" list, not at the end of the page for some unknown reason ... The new one will descend on its own after even newer publications appear.
...
On the same list are standing products:
- new;
- old, but relevant today;
- banned products that are blocked for various reasons and cannot be purchased;
- whose last discussions and/or updates ended several years ago. This is not to say that the product is perfect, it is simply abandoned to the mercy of the product owner;
- etc. etc....
----------------
And two articles to help -
Colleagues, don't forget that the purpose of the Market is to make a profit for the creators.
All suggestions for improvements should answer the question "by how much will the amount going to the Market increase". I am sure that any suggestion which will increase the income of Market admins (of course, it must be clearly and reasonably justified) - will be taken into account and implemented fairly quickly.
Alas, so far I have never seen any proposals being made that would clearly increase the amount of money due to the Market. This means that the implementation of these proposals will be a mess, which is exactly what is happening.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I think Market owners will pay attention to this post.
Such issues have often been raised on the forum, but as the saying goes, "We're still here".
Normally, self-respecting supermarket owners keep a close eye on the range and expiry dates of their products. We don't go to the grocery shops where you have to look for something more or less normal among the mouldy and discarded products, do we?
In today's market it's very difficult or almost impossible to find something worth looking at. Or you have to spend a lot of your time on it.
The products on one list are:
- new;
- old, but currently relevant;
- banned products which are blocked for various reasons and cannot be purchased;
- whose last discussions and/or updates ended several years ago. This is not to say that the product is perfect, it is simply abandoned to the mercy of the product owner;
- etc. etc.
I think the Market should be divided into 2 parts - current products and junk. Who wants the latest products, look in the latest. Who wants to fumble with junk - no problem. You can separate them with additional tabs or other filtering methods...
In the topical products, include only those where the product owner has shown interest in the product (discussions or product updates) no more than six months to a year ago. After all, anything can happen - sickness, change of residence, temporarily unable to work and other personal problems.
Consequently, other products should automatically fall into the "Junk" list. After the owner of the product has taken care of it, the product automatically goes back to the "Junk" list. Somehow...
I think with this sort of screening, the market will thin out a lot, but it will really attract new buyers and sellers.